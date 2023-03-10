Empower Your Medical Career: Apply Now to the Dr. Jon Kiev Scholarship for Future Experts

Dr Jon Kiev Scholarship
·2 min read

HOUSTON, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Jon Kiev, a highly experienced medical professional with over three decades of expertise, is pleased to offer a scholarship program for medical students in the United States. The Dr. Jon Kiev Scholarship for Medical Students is intended to assist students with their financial and academic fees. This scholarship opportunity is open to university students and high school students who aspire to become professionals in the medical field.

To apply for the grant, interested students must submit an essay with a maximum word count of one thousand words, along with their full name, contact information, educational background, GPA, and personal biography. The essay topic is available on the Dr. Jon Kiev Scholarship website. Applications may be submitted in a Word format to apply@drjonkievscholarship.com. The winning student will be awarded a monetary prize of one thousand dollars. The deadline for scholarship submission is August 15, 2023, and the winner will be announced on September 15, 2023.

Scholarships are an excellent way to obtain a college education, as they can cover some or all of the student's tuition fees and living expenses. To be eligible for the Dr. Jon Kiev scholarship program, applicants must be medical students enrolled in a university in the United States or high school students with plans to study medicine. Dr. Kiev will choose the winner based on their creative writing skills.

Dr. Kiev's vast experience in the medical field makes him an unparalleled authority in his field. He earned his bachelor's degree from Syracuse University and his medical degree from Tulane University School of Medicine. He has passed the required boards to perform thoracic and general surgery and is also qualified to do so by the American Board of Surgery. Dr. Kiev has been honored with fellowships at several prestigious institutions, including the Mayo Clinic, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, and Loma Linda University. Driven by his deep desire to assist less fortunate individuals, he founded the Dr. Jonathan Kiev Medical Scholarship to assist students interested in pursuing careers in medicine pay for school.

To support medical students, Dr. Jon Kiev has decided to establish a scholarship grant aimed at providing financial assistance. University and high school students who aspire to pursue a medical career can submit their applications. To learn more about the grant, students may visit Dr. Kiev's website. If any queries arise, applicants can use the website's contact page to ask questions. Dr. Kiev is also open to collaborating on the grant, and students can contact him through the same page. For medical students in the United States, this could be the opportunity that they have been looking for. Take advantage of this scholarship program to begin the most exciting part of your journey as a medical student.

CONTACT: Contact Info: Spokesperson: Dr. Jon Kiev Organization: Dr. Jon Kiev Scholarship Website: https://drjonkievscholarship.com Email: apply@drjonkievscholarship.com


Latest Stories

  • California ‘Teacher of the Year’ accused of abusing 13-year-old student

    The teacher was arrested at the school’s campus

  • Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond speaks out after award revoked over heritage claims

    VANCOUVER — Former judge Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond says she's satisfied in her "past work, identity and self-worth," after the British Columbia Civil Liberties Association revoked an award because its board members believed she falsified her claims of Indigenous identity. In her most expansive recent remarks since a CBC investigation last fall raised questions about her claim of Cree heritage, Turpel-Lafond said it's "liberating" to be freed of honours because it permits her to "focus on what rea

  • Ontario to require technological education course for high school graduation

    MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Ontario high school students will soon be required to pass a technological education course to graduate. Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced today that the requirement will start with students who enter Grade 9 in September 2024. Students will have to complete a Grade 9 or 10 technological education course, covering sectors such as construction, transportation, manufacturing, computer technology, hospitality and communication. The government is framing the move as a wa

  • Student punches 84-year-old school bus driver in the face, NC officials say

    “My heart actually did break.”

  • Houses built by P.E.I. carpenters-in-training will end up as social housing

    The social housing inventory on P.E.I. is about to grow by at least 32 units, thanks to the work of carpenters-in-training in Summerside and Charlottetown. Organizers say the new projects will help, in a small way, with two of the Island's biggest challenges — the housing crisis and the shortage of skilled construction workers. The Construction Association of P.E.I. is developing a prototype for an energy-efficient tiny home, and will then build 30 over the next three years. "As an industry, we

  • Sask. creates new regulations for independent schools in wake of abuse allegations

    The Saskatchewan government is creating new regulations it says will strengthen oversight of independent schools in the province, after a class-action lawsuit launched last year alleged students suffered years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at one such school. On Thursday, Education Minister Dustin Duncan announced the government had amended two pieces of legislation — The Registered Independent Schools Regulations and The Education Funding Regulations — that govern the operation of in

  • How Ron DeSantis causes chaos

    Turmoil at a small Florida college reveals how Ron DeSantis might wage war on bigger institutions if he ever becomes president.

  • Middle schooler forced to show bra in strip search for vape she didn’t have, suit says

    The Oklahoma girl “has suffered extreme emotional distress and hardship,” according to the lawsuit.

  • Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well (Ten Minute Version)' Is Now on the Syllabus at Stanford University

    The Stanford University website says the course will offer "an in-depth analysis" of Swift's lyrics in the song

  • Expanded busing, kindergarten homeschoolers to be funded in Alberta next school year

    Thousands more Alberta students should be eligible for school busing within the next two years, as the province changes its requirements. The province has proposed boosting next year's school transportation funding by 24 per cent from their expected expense this year, while requiring schools to offer busing to students who live closer to their buildings. Education Minister Adriana LaGrange said school boards, parents, teachers and students have said the current limit of 2.4 kilometres was too fa

  • Big backers of public schools in Texas? Rural Republicans.

    Rural Texans are deeply conservative – and deeply committed to their public schools. How will that play out in an era when school choice has become a GOP litmus test?

  • Arkansas Gov. Sanders signs bill creating school vouchers

    LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an education bill Wednesday that creates a new school voucher program, raises minimum teacher salaries and places restrictions on classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity. The Republican governor and former White House press secretary, who took office in January, signed into law the 145-page measure that she's called her priority in this year's legislative session. “We've seen how the status quo condemns

  • Update: Davis High School student arrested for allegedly brandishing weapon on campus

    Modesto police are investigating.

  • How long will we let NC leaders deny Black children a sound education? | Opinion

    12 NC civil rights advocates question why Republicans are fighting so hard against Leandro school funding.

  • Alaska governor proposes sex ed limits, teacher bonuses

    JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has proposed what he calls a parental rights bill that would require written permission from a parent when a child asks to change the name or pronoun they use at school as part of a package he says is aimed at broadening the conversation around public education. The Republican also proposed cash payments for teachers as a way to address recruitment and retention concerns, the Anchorage Daily News reported. The Democratic chair of the Senate Educati

  • Prosecutor won't charge 6-year-old accused of shooting teacher

    A local prosecutor said Wednesday that he won't charge the 6-year-old boy accused of shooting a teacher at his Virginia elementary school. "We don't believe the law supports charging a 6-year-old with a criminal offense as serious as this one," Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn told ABC Hampton, Virginia, affiliate WVEC in a phone call. Gwynn said they would have to show that "any defendant, including a 6-year-old," is competent to stand trial and understands the legal system enough to help with their defense.

  • Osceola County Schools considering opening new school dedicated to students with special needs

    Osceola County Schools considering opening new school dedicated to students with special needs

  • What to Do If You Can't Afford to Pay Back Your Student Loans

    Advisers tell TIME that borrowers should take a proactive approach before student loan debt payments restart

  • Jaded with education, more Americans are skipping college

    JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — When he looked to the future, Grayson Hart always saw a college degree. He was a good student at a good high school. He wanted to be an actor, or maybe a teacher. Growing up, he believed college was the only route to a good job, stability and a happy life. The pandemic changed his mind. A year after high school, Hart is directing a youth theater program in Jackson, Tennessee. He got into every college he applied to but turned them all down. Cost was a big factor, but a year

  • Former students react to arrest of National City teacher

    Two former Lincoln Acres Elementary School students spoke to ABC 10News about their past interactions with a teacher arrested this week for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a student.