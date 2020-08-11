Empower Covid-19 Testing Growth Adds to Revenue Diversification with Record July 2020 Patient Visits and Record Revenue Per Patient

Empower July 2020 patient volume surpasses 2,300 patients with Sun Valley Health increasing revenue per patient by 29%, and adds 426 COVID-19 patient tests in July 2020 pilot testing program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / AUGUST 11, 2020 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT) (OTCQB:EPWCF) (Frankfurt:8EC) ("Empower" or the "Company"), a life sciences company, is pleased to announce the Company continues to execute on its plan to diversify revenue sources with 2,317 patient visits in July 2020 with record revenues coming from medical cannabis certifications, naturopathic consultations, product sales, identification card production and COVID-19 testing services.

"Diversification of revenue sources utilizing the strength of our clinic, physician, technology and operational assets has been a mission of ours." said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "To see our team, deliver record performance in such a challenging environment, validates our execution strategy, validates the daily commitment of our team members and demonstrates we are on the right path to delivering significant shareholder value."

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced yesterday its Phased Reopening Plan for Paused Industries indicating that community spread remains: Substantial based on the status of three main criteria: 1) Cases per 100,000 individuals: Substantial , 2) Percent positivity: Substantial , and 3) Hospital visits for COVID-like illnesses in the region: Substantial .

A dashboard available at azhealth.gov/businessCOVID19 indicates whether counties meet the recommended benchmarks for reopening of gyms, movie theaters, waterparks, tubing venues, and bars.

Further information is available at:

https://www.azdhs.gov/director/public-information-office/index.php#news-release-081020

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically integrated health & wellness company with a network of corporate and franchised health & wellness clinics in the U.S. The Company is focused on helping patients improve and protect their health, through innovative physician recommended treatment options. The Company has launched Dosed Wellness Ltd. to connect its significant data, to the potential of the efficacy of alternative treatment options related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) therapies, psilocybin and other psychedelic plant-based treatment options. The Company conducts COVID-19 testing in its clinics under a four-phase national launch in the United States.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

