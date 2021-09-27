Empower Clinics and SoLVBL Solutions Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to Develop a Program for Data Security in Diagnostic Testing

Enhanced Data Verification Will Augment Empower's Integrated Technology Services and Goals

VANCOUVER BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(FRA:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - is pleased to announce it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SoLVBL Solutions Inc. ("SoLVBL Solutions") to develop a cyber security program to detect cyber-attacks and provide data security to the diagnostic testing programs used by Empower.

SoLVBL Solutions is at the forefront of developing cybersecurity solutions and advanced unique capabilities for providing customers with capabilities to protect and verify incoming data against a range of cyber threats. The novel solution powered by SOLV's underlying technology, will incorporate dedicated data security mechanisms for Empower's diagnostic testing platform. As healthcare service providers face increased cybersecurity threats, the need for effective and resilient data security is paramount to maintain seamless healthcare services.

"We are excited to collaborate with SoLVBL Solutions, a company with broad know-how in data verification and cybersecurity. The collaboration agreement entered with Empower combines SoLVBL Solutions' data verification capabilities with Empower's experience and extensive expertise in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of healthcare clinics and world-class diagnostic laboratories. With the increase in data collection, the demand to protect and verify data is unprecedented. We have seen such announcements come from both the Canadian and American governments. We feel this verification solution will allow us to continue to grow and meet the demands and needs of our patients and health care administrations. The collaboration aligns with our expansion and growth plans to become a global technological leader in the healthcare diagnostic sector." said Steven McAuley, CEO of Empower.

"We are extremely proud that SoLVBL Solutions' collaboration with Empower will yield a comprehensive cybersecurity solution for Empower's diagnostic testing platforms, answering a growing global cyber threat. We believe this will be the first of many such opportunities in the healthcare vertical, and one that we realized was needed and doable in our ongoing conversations with the Empower team. Together we realized the need for this level of data protection in this sector." said Raymond Pomroy, CEO of SoLVBL Solutions.

ABOUT SOLVBL SOLUTIONS INC.

SoLVBL Inc.™ takes a different approach to cybersecurity with its proprietary Q by SoLVBL™ protocol that quickly and cost-effectively establishes the authenticity of digital records at very high speed. We don't believe that any system is ‘un-hackable', no matter how secure it appears to be, and if a system can be hacked, the data within that system is subject to manipulation. Bad data leads to bad decisions. Our Mission: ‘To empower better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity which is easy to adopt, cheap to use, offers cryptographic assurances, and will not bottleneck systems.'. The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence including NG-911; data used in the financial sector; medical applications; and critical IoT infrastructures.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

