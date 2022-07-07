Empower Clinics Sees 40% Growth for its for its COVID-19 Testing Solutions in Vancouver

4500 tests completed in second full month of operations and many hundreds of online bookings for months ahead

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:CBDT)(Frankfurt:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms, a medical device company, and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - announced today the its COVID-19 testing solutions offered in and around Vancouver's Port of Vancouver and Canada Place has exceeded 4500 tests in June and completed hundreds of advance online appointments for upcoming summer months.

All of Empower's COVID-19 testing solutions are fully accredited by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia's Diagnostic Accreditation Program (DAP). All COVID-19 testing in British Columbia requires accreditation by the College's Diagnostic Accreditation Program (DAP). Empower's fully accredited COVID-19 testing solutions includes three certified sites at the Port of Vancouver, Canada Place and Fairmont Waterfront Hotel as well as a recently accredited concierge mobile service.

"Serving over 4500 clients in a single month is an important milestone for our accredited testing clinics in Vancouver," stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "It reasserts the importance of the investment that we've made to be a fully accredited operation as per local BC regulation. It also allows our entire team, clients and shareholders to be confident in the stability, quality and reach of our services while we are still early in the cruiseship season and peak tourist season for Vancouver - with countless travelers, tour groups and events ahead of us."

Mr. McAuley further states, "We are also benefitting from the daily cash flows from these operations, and from high quality direct relationships with key cruiselines and tour groups."

For more than 35 years, Vancouver has been a leading homeport for cruises to Alaska and is the only homeport to offer both one-way and roundtrip itineraries through Canada's scenic Inside Passage to Alaska. Prior to the pandemic, forecasts indicated record growth in demand for cruises to Alaska, and demand is expected to remain strong in the future. The Vancouver cruise industry is a key contributor to the local economy, helping generate $3.17 million (CAD) in direct economic activity for each ship that calls at Canada Place and $2.2 billion (CAD) of total economic impact.

Story continues

Royal Carribean - the world's second largest cruise operator - refers its clients to Empower Clinics COVID-19 testing solutions on the Frequenty Asked Questions section of their website. https://www.royalcaribbean.com/faq/questions/what-if-i-dont-find-a-pre-cruise-test-or-get-test-results-in-time.

With severals ships carrying more than 4000 people, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority expects more than 300 cruise ship calls for the 2022 season - nearly an 8% increase from 288 calls in pre-pandemic 2019.

Passengers can visit https://www.empowerclinics.com/covid-19-testing/ to book COVID-19 testing solutions that include virtual (telehealth) or in-person Rapid Antigen / Rapid PCR (RT-Lamp) testing at a site at Fairmont Waterfront Hotel - adjacent to the port terminal at Canada Place. Pricing of solutions range from $100 CAD to $250 CAD per test.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, a medical device company and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Media:

Steven McAuley CEO

s.mcauley@empowerclinics.com

604-227-0865

Investors:

Tamara Mason

Business Development & Communications

t.mason@empowerclinics.com

604-359-9107

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company's plans for a new leadership structure at Kai Medical, the timing of updates or the nature of the changes. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including: that the Company may be unable to enter into definitive agreements, or close transactions with respect to, proposed future clinic openings; that due diligence with respect to anticipated clinic openings and acquisitions may not be satisfactory to the Company; risks related to delays in permitting or construction; risks related to supply chains and access to labour; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; that the Company will be able to commence and/or complete build-outs and tenants improvements for new clinics; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur on the terms or in the time expected, or at all, or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

