Empower Clinics Announces April 2020 Patient Growth of 871% and Orders Additional Supplies for Covid-19 Testing

EMPOWER SEES SUBSTANTIAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR PATIENT GROWTH WHILE ROLLING OUT ADDITIONAL SERVICES AND CONTINUES TO PURCHASE SUPPLIES AND EQUIPMENT TO SUPPORT EXPANSION OF COVID-19 ANTIBODY TESTING

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2020 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CBDT.CN)(EPWCF)(8EC.F) ("Empower" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated life sciences company, is pleased to announce that patient visits in corporate clinics increased by 871% in April 2020 versus the same period in 2019, with total patient visits of 2,212 in April 2020 compared to 254 in April 2019.

The Company is booking new physician appointments for immune boosting services that are leading to naturopathic product sales and the ordering of specialized tests. In addition, the Company has increased orders of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and equipment such as stainless-steel tables, portable air conditioning units, tents and medical supplies to support staff and patients as part of a medical testing protocol in the United States.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Company has also been identified by Amazon Business as needing access to critical supplies and as such, the Company has been awarded access to the Amazon COVID-19 SUPPLIES portal, which provides access to essential products for organizations participating in the fight against Coronavirus.

"The performance results from April are truly outstanding and given the operational changes the team have made as a result of Coronavirus, I am immensely proud of their efforts" said Steven McAuley, Chairman & CEO of Empower. "We are starting to see strong diversification in the revenue model for our clinics that will help us grow not only patient count, but revenue per patient, total revenue and perhaps more importantly, create revenue diversity to reduce concentration risk for the business model."

Story continues

ABOUT EMPOWER

Empower is a vertically integrated health & wellness brand with a network of corporate and franchised health & wellness clinics in the U.S. The Company is building its first hemp-derived CBD extraction facility and produces its proprietary line of cannabidiol (CBD) based products. The Company is a leading multi-state operator of a network of physician-staffed wellness clinics, focused on helping patients improve and protect their health, through innovative physician recommended treatment options. The Company has commenced activity on how to connect its significant data, to the potential of the efficacy of alternative treatment options related to hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) therapies, psilocybin and other psychedelic plant-based treatment options. The Company now offers COVID-19 testing options in the United States and physician-based consultations, to address COVID-19 concerns.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Steven McAuley

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACTS:

Investors: Steven McAuley

CEO

s.mcauley@empowerclinics.com

604-789-2146

Investors: Dustin Klein

SVP, Business Development

dustin@svmmjcc.com

720-352-1398

For French inquiries: Remy Scalabrini, Maricom Inc., E: rs@maricom.ca, T: (888) 585-MARI

DISCLAIMER FOR FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements can frequently be identified by words such as "plans", "continues", "expects", "projects", "intends", "believes", "anticipates", "estimates", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or information that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the Company's expected timing of filing of its Annual Filings, the Company's intention to create psilocybin and psychedelics divisions, that market research on advancements in psilocybin and psychedelics in North America and globally will create greater shareholder value, the Company's intention to open a hemp-based CBD extraction facility, the expected benefits to the Company and its shareholders as a result of the proposed acquisitions and partnerships; the effectiveness of the extraction technology; the expected benefits for Empower's patient base and customers; the benefits of CBD based products; the effect of the approval of the Farm Bill; the growth of the Company's patient list and that the Company will be positioned to be a market-leading service provider for complex patient requirements in 2019 and beyond; the ability of the Company to complete or execute phases One, Two, Three or Four as noted above, and Psychedelic substances remain illegal in most countries, so please reference your local laws in relation to medical or recreational use. Such statements are only projections, are based on assumptions known to management at this time, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including; that the Company may not open a hemp-based CBD extraction facility; that legislative changes may have an adverse effect on the Company's business and product development; that the Company may not be able to obtain adequate financing to pursue its business plan; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; failure to obtain any necessary approvals in connection with the proposed acquisitions and partnerships; and other factors beyond the Company's control. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this release, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Empower Clinics Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/588404/Empower-Clinics-Announces-April-2020-Patient-Growth-of-871-and-Orders-Additional-Supplies-for-Covid-19-Testing



