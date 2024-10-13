Emporia State improves to 6-1 with victory at Missouri Southern: area college football

Action-packed small-college football games were once again the rule across and beyond the Kansas City metro Saturday.

Here’s a rundown of highlights from the weekend:

Emporia State 49, Missouri Southern 30: The Hornets, who improved to 6-1, put this one away with four fourth-quarter TDs in Joplin, Missouri. Each starting QB amassed over 400 yards passing: Emporia State’s Chase Ricke completed 37 of 46 passes for 485 yards with three TDs and an interception. Lions quarterback Luke Sampson completed 30 of 48 passes for 431 yards. Sampson threw four touchdowns, including an 80-yarder to Dayne Herl. Sampson was picked off twice.

Pittsburg State 20, Nebraska Kearney 10: The Gorillas held the Lopers to 138 total yards from scrimmage in Kearney and won for the third straight game. Pitt State quarterback Chad Dodson, Jr., passed for 247 yards with two TDs, both to Kuron Parchmon. The Gorillas are 5-1 and will play host to Fort Hays State on Oct. 19.

Upper Iowa 38, William Jewell 31, OT: The Cardinals stormed back from a 24-6 halftime deficit in Fayette, Iowa, and took a 31-24 lead with 1 minute, 53 seconds left in the game on a 47-yard TD pass from Tucker Griffin to AJ Austene. Upper Iowa, though, responded with an eight-play 75-yard drive for a TD that tied it 31-31. In the overtime, Upper Iowa scored a TD on its possession, and the Cardinals were unable to answer. William Jewell is 3-3 after a 3-0 start. Nate Barnett caught 10 passes for 89 yards with two touchdowns for William Jewell.

Missouri State 41, Illinois State 7: The Bears built a 31-0 lead and cruised to their fourth straight victory, this one in Normal, Illinois. Safety Tavier Williams picked off two passes for Missouri State (4-2). Bears quarterback Jacob Clark connected on 24 of 31 passes for 343 yards with three touchdowns, including a 62-yarder to Dvontae Key (Raytown High) that put the Bears up 7-0.

Fort Hays State 38, Washburn 7: The Tigers scored four TDs in the second half on their way to the blowout victory in Hays, Kansas. Tigers quarterback Caleb Heavner completed 26 of 32 passes for 319 yards with three touchdowns. Jayden Horace caught 10 of those balls for 160 yards and two TDs for Fort Hays State.. Heavner and Horace connected on a 73-yard pass play for a score in the third quarter. Jaden Barker had two of the Tigers’ four sacks.

Central Oklahoma 48, Northwest Missouri State 20: The Bearcats’ loss at Edmund, Oklahom,a put an end to their four-game win streak. Meanwhile, the Bronchos stand atop the MIAA at 6-0 overall and 5-0 in conference. Northwest Missouri’s Eric Richardson had five catches for 92 yards, including a 46-yard touchdown. Bronchos quarterback Jeff Huff passed for 441 yards with three TDs.

Missouri Western 38, Central Missouri 28: Missouri Western QB Branden Berwald threw four TD passes, including ones that went for 68 and 50 yards in the road win at Warrensburg. Berwald finished with 379 yards passing and 93 yards rushing. The Griffons’ Tyler Carey had three TDs among his six catches for 178 yards, including the 68-yarder. Jonas Bennett, who is from Odessa, Missouri, had six catches for 131 yards with a TD for the Griffons. Mules quarterback Zach Zebrowski threw three TDs but was intercepted three times as well.

Northeastern State (Okla.) 55, Lincoln 7: Lincoln got to the end zone in the first quarter but was unable to keep up with Northeastern State in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Jareese Howard gained 72 yards on 16 rushes for Lincoln.