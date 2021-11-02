Emporia man killed in rollover crash in Kansas City days after 22nd birthday

An Emporia, Kansas, man died Monday when he was ejected from his car during a crash on Broadway Boulevard in Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said in a news release.

The victim was identified as Luis Josue Cervantes-Magana, who had turned 22 years old a little over a week ago, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

The crash occurred about 3:15 a.m. Monday as Cervantes-Magana was headed north on Broadway in Penn Valley Park when he lost control of the Mercedes he was driving.

During the crash, the car flipped onto its roof and ejected Cervantes-Magana, who was the only person in the car, Foreman said. The vehicle came to rest in the southbound lanes of Broadway.

Cervantes-Magana was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, Foreman said.