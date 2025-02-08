Empoli vs. AC Milan: Follow the action with our live commentary

AC Milan are looking to clinch what would be a very important win away at Empoli today. Joao Felix is making his first start for the team and you can follow the action with our live commentary below.

Milan need to build on the recent positivity, stemming from the derby draw, January signings and win against Roma mid-week. A win is the only option tonight, therefore, and having never lost a game away at Empoli, the pressure is certainly on.

Unfortunately, there will be no watchalong with Lorenzo and Stefano today, but they will be back in action soon. In the meantime, you can follow the game with our live commentary as published on X. Hopefully, we will have an important win to celebrate tonight.

Live Commentary

Tweets by SempreMilanCom

Starting XIs

Official Milan XI (4-4-2): Maignan; Walker, Tomori, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Musah, Fofana, Reijnders, Jimenez; Abraham, Joao Felix.

Bench: Sportiello, Torriani; Bartesaghi, Gabbia, Terracciano, Thiaw; Pulisic; Camarda, Chukwueze, Gimenez, Leão, Sottil.

Predicted Empoli XI (3-4-2-1): Vasquez; De Sciglio, Marianucci, Viti; Gyasi, Grassi, Henderson, Pezzella, Cacace, Esposito; Colombo.

Bench: Seghetti, Silvestri; Fălcușan, Goglichidze, Sambia, Tosto; Bacci, Żurkowski; Brayan, Konate, Kouamé.