Employment outreach session returns to Whitney Nov. 22

Agilec is coming back to Whitney for an Employment Support Outreach session on Nov. 22. It will be held at the South Algonquin Employment Resource Centre at 9 Post Street in Whitney from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Bobbie-Lyn Roberts, program manager at Agilec, comments on this upcoming workshop.

Roberts says that the Nov. 22 session is for one-on-one job search support for anyone in the community that might need job search assistance, possible training or for any local employer who has a vacancy they’d like to get assistance filling. “There won’t be any community partners at the Nov. 22 date. James Salter, our employment coach, will be in attendance to assist job seekers and employers or anyone who would like to learn more about what we do and how we can connect people and assist them to reach their career goals,” she says.

Roberts says they’ve gotten some good feedback so far since their employment collaboration [in Whitney back on Oct. 25]. “We are hopeful that we can continue to build on this and support the Whitney community.”

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times