Employers tried a 4-day workweek program. Employees said they were healthier and happier.

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Working 9 to 5 – but four days a week.

The vast majority of employers that participated in a program billed as the world’s largest four-day workweek trial said they will continue with the schedule.

According to a new report, companies and organizations reported lower turnover among employees and other benefits, while workers said they saw reduced burnout and other boosts for their health.

In the United Kingdom, 61 companies – and about 2,900 employees – tried the pilot program model for six months from June to December 2022. Not every company or organization participating in the program structured their “four-day” workweek the same way, such as everyone taking Fridays off or employees taking alternating days off.

The program was run by the nonprofit group 4 Day Week Global, the UK's 4 Day Week Campaign and the progressive think tank Autonomy. Professors from Boston College and Cambridge University also led research.

The employers' industries ranged from marketing and advertising to charities and healthcare. Here's what you need to know.

UK: The world's largest four-day workweek pilot program just started

Politics: California pushing for 32-hour workweek at larger companies as part of pandemic-driven shift

How did companies respond to the pilot program?

According to a report from 4 Day Week Global, 92% of organizations are going to continue with their four-day week.

The “number of staff leaving fell by 57% over the trial period,” according to the report.

  • Revenue grew by 1.4% on average during the trial for nearly two dozen companies that provided enough data, with that number weighted for the size of the business.

  • Another cohort of 24 companies saw revenue increase over 34% from the same period a year prior.

Business performance and productivity both received an average score of 7.5 out of 10, according to the report.

How did employees respond to the pilot program?

About 90% of employees who participated in the program and were surveyed said they “definitely want to continue” on the four-day schedule, with 15% saying “no amount of money would make them accept a five-day schedule at their next job.”

  • 55% of workers reported a “increase in their ability at work.”

  • 71% of employees reported reduced burnout by the end of the trial period, with 43% saying they saw an improvement in their mental health, 37% seeing improvements in physical health and 62% saying it was easier to combine work and their social life.

  • The program also had an impact on childcare for families, according to the report. It found that the time men spent looking after children “increased by more than double that of women,” 27% compared to 13%.

Kirsty Wainwright, general manager of Platten’s fish and chips restaurant in the town Wells-Next-The Sea, located in eastern England, praised the program, the Associated Press reported.

“Everyone is focused, everyone knows what they’re doing, everyone is refreshed," Wainwright said. “What it means is that they are coming into work with a better frame of mind and passing that on to obviously the clients and the public that are coming here for their meals. They’re getting a greater service because the team are more engaged."

Wainwright explained that three days off from work allowed some people to spend one day taking care of chores and other responsibilities while still having two days to see friends and family.

“And that’s what this is all about — is actually just working to live and not living to work,” she said.

Contributing: Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 4-day workweek trial: Employees happier, some see revenue increase

