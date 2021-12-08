Employers: do you help your employees celebrate the birth of their grandchildren?

Photograph: lolostock/Alamy

Do you help your employees celebrate the birth of their grandchildren – or are you planning to?

Saga has announced it is to give staff a week’s paid “grandparent leave” as well as giving their grandchildren access to its on-site nursery. Research shows a quarter of working grandparents said they find it difficult to balance work with childcare commitments.

We’re keen to talk to other employers who help their staff mark the role of grandparents to their families and society.

