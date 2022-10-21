Employers adjust to monitoring rules

THUNDER BAY, ONT. — Ontario’s government has made a policy change for the Employment Standards Act regarding the electronic monitoring of employees.

The policy states “employers that employ 25 or more employees on Jan. 1 of any year are required to have a written policy on the electronic monitoring of employees in place.”

Karie Ortgiese, the director of human resources for the City of Thunder Bay, says they now have to be direct about monitoring being conducted.

“It’s just that now we have to have a document making it very clear what we’re doing,” she said. “We have to have a policy to notify employees that there’s electronic monitoring in place and this can include computer use.”

The City is one of many organizations that electronically monitors employees to gather information for a variety of reasons.

“We might be recording the information for security purposes, to monitor equipment or that vehicles are being used appropriately, to conduct research or analyze opportunities for operational efficiency, to identify risks and system performance,” she said.

“We are making sure that our computer systems that have employee interaction are being used effectively and efficiently and also to maintain a healthy and safe work environment.”

Ortgiese gave the example of the ability to pull the information from GPS systems and speed gauges on vehicles to determine whether speeding or other kinds of infractions are happening and to make sure that their employees are operating vehicles safely in the workplace.

“Another example is swipe cards,” she said. “We have the ability to pull the information if, perhaps, an employer thinks that someone is regularly coming to work late, they can pull the report from the employee swipe card to see when they’re accessing the building every day. Various employers have cameras and surveillance equipment that may be recording security footage in the workplace and that would have to be listed in the policy as well.”

Ortgiese says in the City’s case, they don’t have time to be constantly looking through information or tracking employees to see if they mess up, rather they are looking for efficiencies and safety and they are responding to concerns.

Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chronicle-Journal