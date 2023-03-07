Can an employer offer different benefits plans based on employment-based classifications? Ask HR

Johnny C. Taylor Jr.
·3 min read

Johnny C. Taylor Jr. tackles your human resources questions as part of a series for USA TODAY. Taylor is president and CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, the world's largest HR professional society and author of "Reset: A Leader’s Guide to Work in an Age of Upheaval.”

The questions are submitted by readers, and Taylor's answers below have been edited for length and clarity.

Have a question? Do you have an HR or work-related question you’d like me to answer? Submit it here.

Question: Can an employer have one paid time off and insurance policy for employees with fewer than 25 years of service and a different paid time off and insurance policy for employees with more than 25 years of service? – Vicky

Answer: Employers can offer different paid time off plans and distinct insurance policies for employee groupings based on an employment-based classification such as tenure or length of service. However, they cannot establish eligibility for benefits on protected categories under federal and state anti-discrimination laws like age, sex, race, or religion. It is common practice to distinguish benefits by other job-related classifications such as full- or part-time status, exempt/nonexempt status, job group, geographic location, or even by department.

You may be asking why employers would do this. This practice may improve employee retention and reduce turnover by recognizing and rewarding employees' experience and loyalty to a company. An employer may realize cost savings by offering less expensive benefits to new employees and more robust benefits to long-term employees. This strategy might prove especially effective in high-turnover industries. Loyalty and company-specific experience can be valuable employee characteristics to an organization. Conversely, shorter-term employees may perceive this practice as unfair and hurt retention among their ranks.

When designing a benefit plan, employers explore myriad offerings to create a benefits portfolio to attract and retain talented employees. If they feel a plan is not performing as intended, they should consider changing it. I say this to encourage you to share your candid feedback with Human Resources. Benefit plans aren’t set in stone. If enough people feel as you do, things can change.

In today's workplace, it is rare for employees to stay at the same company for 25 years. Offering enhanced benefits to reward these long-term employees' loyalty and institutional knowledge may not seem unfair after all. Again, I recommend you reach out to your HR department with any questions you may have.

Age-biased hiring: What are the red flags? Ask HR

Prior felony: Should I tell a job recruiter about my past? Ask HR

During a recent job search, I was contacted by a recruiter. One of her questions struck me as unusual. She asked if I owned a car. The position didn't involve driving, so it was unexpected. I assumed they were concerned about reliability. Is this an appropriate question for a prospective employer to ask? – Shazeer

Unless a personal vehicle is required to travel between work sites or other destinations as an essential part of the job, an employer should not ask that question. Not only is inquiring whether an applicant owns a car inappropriate in most instances, but it could also be considered discriminatory. Screening out candidates based on car ownership could inadvertently discriminate against individuals who are unable to drive due to a disability or financial status, which may be prohibited under state laws.

In addition, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission considers car ownership financial information. Employers may not ask about financial information, or in other words, have a financial requirement, if it is unrelated to the position and disparately impacts applicants of a particular protected status, such as race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

To your point, employers are typically concerned about reliability when considering job candidates. But owning a vehicle is not a predictor of punctuality and attendance. Whether applicants drive their own car, take public transportation, bike, walk, or carpool to work generally does not determine whether they are reliable. More appropriate queries include whether a candidate has dependable transportation, is available for specific work shifts, or can work late when needed.

Sticking to job-related questions in an interview is a good rule of thumb and can help employers avoid discriminatory practices and costly claims.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Can an employer offer benefits based on tenure or length of service?

Latest Stories

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • China Square: The cheap Chinese shop at the centre of Kenya row

    Kenyan traders accuse a Chinese-owned outlet of undercutting them and threatening their livelihoods.

  • Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Jeep among 1 million recalled vehicles: Check latest car recalls here

    Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.

  • Poland's PKN will demand compensation after Russia stopped oil deliveries, says CEO

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland's PKN Orlen will demand compensation after Russia halted oil deliveries to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline in late February, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Obajtek said on Monday, without giving further details. Last March, Poland pledged to stop using Russian oil by the end of 2022, the same time as PKN's long-term contract with Rosneft expired.

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun who described how the firm commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • Bitcoin: Latest price collapse comes amid crypto bank fears

    Uncertainty surrounding Silvergate Bank caused a significant slump that BTC is yet to recover from

  • Over-50s face looming cash crunch in retirement

    Almost two million over-50s who have left the workforce face a cash crunch in retirement, according to new research.

  • Analysis-China's chip sector needs more than state money to dull impact of US restrictions

    China plans to splurge to help its chip sector overcome U.S. export curbs, but money can only do so much unless Chinese firms can break from a cycle that hinders innovation and traps them at the low end of the value chain, industry players said. The government has earmarked $140 billion that could include subsidising the purchase of domestically produced chipmaking equipment, Reuters reported in December, likely benefiting manufacturers such as China's sole semiconductor lithography specialist, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group (SMEE). The outlay was in response to the United States increasingly tightening export restrictions of chipmaking technology for fear it could be used to produce chips for applications such as artificial intelligence which could be used by China's military.

  • China could’ infiltrate’ UK’s weapons supply chain, warns defence minister

    China could “infiltrate” Britain’s weapons supply chain, a defence minister has warned.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit...

  • Laid-off Twitter software engineer calls job market 'hot garbage': 'maybe I should go be a firefighter'

    An ex-Twitter engineer laid off by Elon told CNN they're struggling to find work, as "tech jobs are just not happening."

  • 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...

  • ‘Motherhood penalty’ leaves British gender equality worse than Poland and Hungary

    Britain has fallen behind Poland and Hungary in gender equality rankings as excessively high childcare costs keep women out of the workforce.

  • US natural gas prices plummet 13% as streak of mild winter weather set to continue

    Henry hub natural gas futures for April fell to $2.62 per million British thermal units, its lowest level in a week.

  • Manulife steps up hiring in China to tap big pensions opportunity

    Canada's Manulife Financial Corp plans at least two more top-tier hires in China this month as it targets the pensions business in the fast-ageing society after taking full control of a joint venture, senior executives said. After becoming in November the first foreign financial firm to receive regulatory approval to wholly own a funds joint venture, Canada's largest insurer has shaken up the unit's management by appointing a new chairman and an interim general manager, and, for the first time, a chief operating officer. Having 100% ownership of a local unit with access to China's newly launched private pension scheme will help Manulife accelerate its plans to tap the retirement business opportunity, Paul Lorentz, CEO of Manulife Investment Management (Manulife IM), told Reuters in an interview last week.

  • CERAWEEK-Chevron CEO says natural gas markets fundamentally changed by war

    The global natural gas market has been more fundamentally changed for the long term than the oil market by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chevron Corp Chief Executive Mike Wirth said on Monday. The conflict in Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions upended global oil and gas markets and disrupted supplies from Russia. Europe has turned away from dependence on Russian gas supplies and has no intention of changing that in the future, Wirth said in remarks at the CERAWeek energy conference.

  • Milton Residents Rejoice as Visitors Work Permit Policy Extended by Two Years

    Milton Residents Rejoice as Visitors Work Permit Policy Extended by Two Years Visitors with foreign nationalities can continue to work as well as apply for their work permit within Canada as the temporary work policy has been extended by two years. Those visitors applying under this public policy who held a work permit within the last 12 months will also continue to be able to request interim work authorization to begin working for their new employer more quickly. This COVID-era temporary public

  • Australia’s Albanese Says Natural Gas Investment Shouldn’t Be Curbed

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s natural gas industry should be permitted to follow the most promising returns on capital, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in his first defense of the industry since his government proposed tightening export rules. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekUS Banks Are Finally Being Forced to Raise Rates on DepositsTrump’s Threat of a Third-Party Run Is Undercut by ‘Sore Loser’ LawsTesla Slashes Model S and X Prices for the Secon

  • U.S. Official Calls For Higher Global Oil Production

    A State Department official speaking on the sidelines of CERA Week said that the U.S. would like to see global oil supply increase to meet rising demand.

  • National Grid warms up emergency coal plant ahead of cold snap

    National Grid has told an emergency coal power station to start warming up as the country braces for a cold snap on Tuesday.