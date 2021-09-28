Employees Returning to Surface as Successful Extraction Efforts Continue at Totten Mine

Vale expects all 39 employees back on surface in coming hours

SUDBURY, ON, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Vale informs that employees underground at its Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ontario, have begun returning to surface as an extraction effort that began earlier Monday continues.

"We are relieved and delighted to see these individuals returning to surface safe and sound," said Gord Gilpin, Head of Mining Operations for Ontario.

"There is no doubt this was and continues to be an exhausting experience. I commend them on their patience and their resolve. I also want to acknowledge the efforts of our mine rescue team and Totten responders who are working tirelessly to bring their colleagues to surface safely."

Thirty-nine employees were unable to return to surface after a scoop bucket being transported underground on Sunday detached and became hung up in the shaft, rendering normal conveyance for transporting employees unavailable.

The employees immediately went to refuge stations as part of the the company's standard procedures. There were no injuries and mine personnel on surface have maintained frequent communication with those underground as extraction plans evolved. An underground mobile network allowed employees to contact family members.

The employees are being extracted via a secondary egress ladder system with support of Vale's mine rescue team. Vale expects all 39 employees to return to surface in the coming hours.

In the first six months of 2021, Totten mine produced 3,600 tons of finished nickel. Vale is currently assessing the necessary measures to resume production at the site.

