Employee at Target in Fresno’s River Park area assaulted by man with ‘sharp object’

A Fresno Target employee sustained a laceration to his head after a confrontation with a man inside the store at River Park on Sunday, police said.

Officers from the Northeast Policing District arrived at the scene shortly after 9 a.m. following a report of an employee being assaulted, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said in a statement.

Officers interviewed the victim, who had a laceration to his head as a result of the confrontation with the suspect.

“The suspect, unbeknownst to the victim, had a sharp object in his hand when he suddenly struck him in the face,” Dooley said in the statement. “The suspect then fled the scene.”

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, according to the statement.

Fresno officers and detectives are continuing their investigation to identify the suspect. They are working with security personnel from Target and River Park.