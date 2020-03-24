Employee at Real Canadian Superstore in Oshawa, Ont., test positive for coronavirus

An employee at a Real Canadian Superstore in Oshawa, Ont., has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Loblaw Companies executive chairman Galen Weston.

The employee in question works at the grocery chain's store on Gibb Street in Oshawa, Ont., Weston said in a statement Monday evening.

Weston said the company is in contact with the employee's family and has taken safety measures in tandem with public health officials.

The company is deep-cleaning the Oshawa store and investigating the employee's recent shifts and direct contacts.

Weston said the company is also working to identify employees who want to self-isolate. Those workers will be instructed to stay home, Weston said, and they'll be paid in full.

If another worker at the store tests positive, the Oshawa store will close immediately, he said.

'We must all take care'

"We know communities consider us an essential service right now, but we ask for your patience as we will remain closed for as long as it takes to deep-clean, or on the advice of public health," Weston's statement said.

Loblaw Companies operates 2,500 stores across Canada.

Weston said the company will be "completely transparent" as it deals with the ill employee, adding the company has talked to all the employee's co-workers, posted a notice on social media and emailed thousands of customers who use their PC Optimum account in the Oshawa store.

He urged shoppers to be vigilant and keep a safe distance from others.

"At this time, health authorities continue to assure us that the risk of grocery shopping is low, but we must all take care. We're counting on you to help by giving our colleagues and each other lots of space.