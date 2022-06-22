Your new employee may not be what they seem: HR leaders adapt their recruitment process to avoid costly hiring mistakes

StaffCircle

After new research showed that over 30% of potential employees are willing to lie as part of the interview process, how can HR leaders get better at detecting white lies on a candidate’s CV

London, UK , June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StaffCircle, a leading employee experience platform that connects performance management, engagement, and culture in one unified solution, has conducted innovative research into whether candidates were willing to lie on their CVs in order to secure a new position in 2022. The results were fascinating, but what do employers and HR leaders need to be wary of?

Getting recruitment wrong is very costly for a company of any size.

With more companies than ever offering remote working, positions are open to a much wider geographical location. Finding and attracting top talent is becoming more difficult for many employers. When faced with such fierce competition, the pressure is on HR leaders to secure the best talent for each role, therefore is it possible they are overlooking inconsistencies in the recruitment process?

StaffCircle - CV Research

The progressive HR study by StaffCircle shows that when it comes to hiring top talent, all may not be as it seems…

Over 62% of those who admitted to previously lying on their CV stated that they’d be more likely to lie for a remote role.

Since the onset of the global pandemic in 2020, many businesses have widened their potential candidate pool by offering flexible remote working options, as well as conducting interviews virtually.

The recent survey from StaffCircle showed a significant number of people were more comfortable lying if the interview was for a remote/online role.

An astounding 53% of people admitted to lying about their previous work experience!

Remote work is on the rise and as such, it has become much easier for candidates to find their dream job with the flexibility of working from home. This means that for many, they are suddenly able to apply for positions that would have previously been off-limits due to location or lack of flexibility around issues like childcare.

With that being said, competition for the most desirable job roles is high and many people surveyed admitted to embellishing their work experience in order to appear more suited for a role.

We spoke with Natasha Woodford, Head of Recruitment for ClockworkTalent, a UK-based headhunting agency, to see if headhunters and recruiters were finding more instances of lying in the recruitment process and what lengths they go to in order to ensure any potential candidate they put forward to a company is legit. Natasha said, “I am quite sure there is always some aspect of creative license on a CV, but I can imagine this has risen, especially for those who work in industries affected detrimentally by Covid-19. The reasons for lying (or exaggerating) on a CV could perhaps also be directly linked to cost-of-living rises. With individuals seeking to earn more, someone might be creative with the details, exaggerating the experience they actually have with bigger budgets, larger teams, or projects.

93% of people hired after lying have not been caught out…yet!

Unbelievably, the majority of those surveyed admitted to successfully being placed in a role after lying during the recruitment process and confirmed that to date, they have not yet been caught out.

Although the majority of these may simply be white lies in order to bolster a boring work history, it still shows that potentially ill-fitting candidates can slip through the cracks.

Mark Seeman, Founder & CEO of StaffCircle, said that: “Businesses need to rethink their interview process to improve hiring accuracy. Under a quarter of those surveyed reported a ‘very thorough’ interview process, and less than 7% of those who admitted lying to get a job have been caught out. HR and performance management software introduces more rigorous interview and performance management capabilities. Drilling down into the specific skills required for each role results in better-informed hiring decisions. If an untruthful candidate does slip through the net, continuous performance tracking will highlight any skill deficits and allow for further training.”

Results show more can be done by employers as part of their interview process.

The survey findings from StaffCircle are eye-opening and provide valuable insights for companies when it comes to identifying weaknesses in their recruitment practices. Despite the fact that more than 70% of those polled said their interviews were "very" or "quite" thorough, workers who lied throughout the application process nonetheless managed to slip through the cracks. This demonstrates that, even if companies believe they are completing a comprehensive interview process, there's always improvements to be made, particularly when recruiting for remote roles.

For more insights, you can see the full report and summaries by visiting their website.

About StaffCircle:

StaffCircle uniquely combines performance management and employee engagement into one cloud platform that measurably improves workplace culture, and automates processes to deliver greater operational efficiency.

Their platform is designed to deliver a holistic approach to managing the end-to-end employee experience in one consolidated platform which gives 360 insight into performance, engagement and sentiment across distributed/dispersed workforces. These data-driven insights provide the basis for informed decision-making and a more strategic HR function.

