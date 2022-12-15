Sobeys parent Empire selling gas stations in Western Canada as profit climbs

·2 min read

STELLARTON, N.S. — Empire Co. Ltd. is selling 56 gas stations in Western Canada to a subsidiary of Shell Canada for about $100 million in cash.

The Sobeys parent company announced the sale of the retail fuel sites to Canadian Mobility Services Ltd. on Thursday as it reported its latest quarterly earnings.

It also revealed new details of a cybersecurity event last month that shut down pharmacy services and some in-store services such as self-checkout machines for several days. The company said it took certain systems off-line "out of an abundance of caution" and is continuing to investigate.

Empire estimated the cost of the cybersecurity disruption at $25 million, net of insurance recoveries, on its 2023 annual net earnings.

The Sobeys parent company reported earnings of $189.9 million or 73 cents per share for the quarter ended Nov. 5, up from $175.4 million or 66 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Sales in what was the second quarter of the company's 2023 financial year totalled $7.64 billion, up from $7.32 billion in the same quarter last year.

Same-store sales were up 3.9 per cent, while same-store sales, excluding fuel sales, were up 3.1 per cent.

"Our team put up another solid quarter with improved same-store sales of 3.1 per cent, including double-digit growth for Voilà," Michael Medline, president and CEO of Empire and Sobeys, said in a statement.

"Despite a persistent inflationary environment, the fundamentals of our business remain strong. The continued momentum and solid performance seen across our full service and discount banners are a direct result of our Project Horizon initiatives."

Under its Project Horizon business strategy, the company said it has overhauled its online sales platform, improved its product sourcing and expanded and renovated its store network.

Meanwhile, the company's food retailing business — which operates several chains including Sobeys, Safeway, FreshCo and Farm Boy — recorded net earnings of $158.0 million during the quarter, down from a profit of $159.3 million during the same period last year.

In an outlook, the company said the grocery industry continues to experience inflationary pressures, particularly related to cost of goods sold and fuel, and supply chain challenges due to ongoing labour shortages.

The company said it remains focused on supplier relationships and negotiations to ensure competitive pricing for consumers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:EMP.A)

The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts edged lower in November

    OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in November edged down 0.2 per cent compared with October. The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in November was 264,159 units, down from 264,581 in October. The result came as the annual pace of urban starts was flat at 242,644 units as multi-unit urban starts rose two per cent to 190,415, but single-detached urban starts fell seven per cent to 52,229. The annual pa

  • Cathie Wood's ARK Invest buys Tesla stock amid plunge, Musk sells

    Elon Musk fan Cathie Wood seized a sizable chunk of Tesla shares late Wednesday after the stock extended a recent skid to its lowest level in more than two years.

  • Tim Hortons is changing its Rewards loyalty program – what you need to know

    This is not the first time Tim Hortons has revamped its loyalty program.

  • Jobs couldn’t have succeeded without Tim Cook: Chahil

    When Former Apple Senior VP of Global Marketing and Silicon Valley Pioneer Satjiv Chahil sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer, they discuss his time at Apple and what he learnt from the late Steve Jobs.

  • Canadian Real Estate Association reports home sales down in November

    OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says seasonally adjusted home sales were down 3.3 per cent on a month-over-month basis in November. The association said Thursday the move lower more than erased the gain seen in October and resumed the overall trend lower for the year. CREA said about 60 per cent of all local markets saw lower sales in November, led by Greater Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, Edmonton, the Greater Toronto Area and Montreal. Compared with a year ago, actual home sale

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Satjiv Chahil

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy sits down with Former Apple Senior VP of Global Marketing and Silicon Valley Pioneer Satjiv Chahil to discuss his tenure at Apple and HP, diversity in the tech space, and the future of Silicon Valley.

  • Transat reports $126.2M fourth-quarter loss and $573.1M revenue

    MONTREAL — Travel company Transat A.T. Inc. reported a fourth-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of $126.2 million compared with a loss of $121.3 million in the same quarter last year. The parent company of Air Transat says the loss amounted to $3.32 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31 compared with a loss of $3.21 per diluted share a year ago. Revenue totalled $573.1 million, up from $62.8 million in the same quarter last year. Excluding non-operating items, Transat repor

  • Retiree Passive Income: Which of These 2 Energy Stocks is a Better Buy?

    Two energy stocks with long-life energy infrastructure assets are excellent sources of passive income in retirement. The post Retiree Passive Income: Which of These 2 Energy Stocks is a Better Buy? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Dow drops 317 points as US stocks fall after ECB follows the Fed in hiking interest rates

    The Dow plunged as US stocks opened lower Thursday after the European Central Bank followed the Fed in raising benchmark interest rates.

  • Wall Street considers new initiatives from Yum! Brands' investor day

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses a new Bernstein note following Yum! Brands’ investor day.

  • Mark Hamill talks fundraising for Ukraine, love of politics

    “These are the drones you're looking for," reads an appeal for donations to a Ukraine fundraising effort next to a picture of none other than legendary “Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill. Since Hamill was tapped as an ambassador for United24's “Army of Drones” campaign earlier this fall, a lot has happened: He had a Zoom call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 500 drones have already been sent to Ukraine and a new effort to raise funds toward 10 reconnaissance drones has been launched. “Th

  • Baby loves hugging the family dog

    What a sweet and gentle dog! Cuteness overload! @grovethedoodle

  • Want $1,000 in Passive Income Each Month? Buy 9,284 Shares of This TSX Stock

    Here’s one of the best TSX dividend stocks that could help you earn $1,000 in monthly passive income. The post Want $1,000 in Passive Income Each Month? Buy 9,284 Shares of This TSX Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Bank of England hikes interest rates again but softens pace

    LONDON (AP) — Britain’s central bank on Thursday raised its key interest rate again but toned down the pace as inflation shows signs of easing, mirroring action by the U.S. Federal Reserve and European policymakers. The Bank of England raised the benchmark rate by half a percentage point, to 3.5%, the highest level in 14 years. It was the ninth consecutive increase since December 2021 and follows last month's outsized three-quarter point hike, the biggest in three decades. This time, officials o

  • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,023.46, up 3.76): Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 89 cents, or 3.91 per cent, to $23.66 on 12.4 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 81 cents, or 1.96 per cent, to $42.16 on 10.5 million shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Financials. Down $1.15, or two per cent, to $56.45 on 10.1 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:

  • Twitter will lose over 32 million users by 2024 as Elon Musk's takeover causes more hate speech and technical problems, report says

    The latest forecast from Insider Intelligence shows that Twitter will lose more users in the US over the next two years than any other country.

  • Snap stock plunges on Jefferies downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a Jefferies analyst’s downgrade on Snap stock.

  • Amazon, a trending stock in 2022, is down 46% year to date

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre recaps Amazon's volatile year, which made the stock the sixth most trending ticker on Yahoo Finance.

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the