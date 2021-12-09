Empire Life enhances its disability management with the addition of Medical Confidence

New service helps reduce disability claim duration through robust healthcare navigation

KINGSTON, ON, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Empire Life has signed an agreement with CloudMD's healthcare navigation provider, Medical Confidence. Medical Confidence provides group benefits plan members who are on disability leave with a personalized healthcare navigation service. Through this service, plan members are able to receive specialist care sooner, which can accelerate recovery and return to work.

With Medical Confidence, plan members are able to receive specialist care sooner, which can accelerate recovery and return to work. (CNW Group/The Empire Life Insurance Company)

A CIHI study1 conducted before the pandemic found that wait times for specialists and non-emergency surgeries are higher in Canada than in many other developed countries, including Australia, France, Germany, New Zealand, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States. Accordingly, 56% of Canadians waited four weeks or longer to see a specialist compared to the average of 36% for other countries. COVID-19 has made the situation worse.

"Delayed access to appropriate treatment can be devastating—leaving people in pain or discomfort, causing increased stress and anxiety, and prolonging time off work," says Vanessa Lycos, Vice-president of Group Product and Marketing at Empire Life. "No wonder 55% of Canadian primary care physicians chose reducing wait times for specialists and elective surgery as the top priority when it comes to improving quality of care, in 2019— COVID-19 hasn't improved the situation. We're delighted to be adding this service to our disability management toolkit and believe it will provide enormous value to our plan members and plan sponsors."

Medical Confidence reduces the wait for specialist care and treatment by an average of 220 days by identifying optimal specialists and removing the numerous causes for delay in our healthcare system. Plan members also feel empowered and engaged in their treatment plan, while being provided the care and resources they need throughout their healthcare journey. Medical Confidence works in alignment with the Canada Health Act and provincial healthcare systems and is delivered in partnership with the plan member's primary care practitioner.

Story continues

"We are delighted to be teaming up with Empire Life. Through our innovative navigation platform, we will provide Empire Life plan members a customized and caring approach to obtaining the right treatment at the right time. The result is reduced wait times and improved outcomes for patients and their physicians," says Angela Johnson, President of Medical Confidence.

Benefits of healthcare navigation through Medical Confidence:

The service leverages a national network of over 27,000 specialists.

People who have used this service have been able to access a specialist 220 days sooner on average.

Disability insurers who have used the program have seen a six-month reduction in duration of disability, on average.

Improved employee satisfaction – reported by 75% of clients.

Empire Life disability case managers will work with plan members who are on disability leave to access this service in appropriate circumstances based on referral criteria.

______________________ 1 Canadian Institute for Health Information. How Canada Compares: Results From The Commonwealth Fund's 2016 International Health Policy Survey of Adults in 11 Countries — Accessible Report. Ottawa, ON: CIHI; 2017.

About CloudMD

CloudMD (TSXV:DOC) is transforming the delivery of healthcare using technology and by providing a patient-centric approach, with an emphasis on continuity of care. By leveraging healthcare technology, the Company is building one, connected platform that addresses all points of a patient's healthcare journey and provides better access to care and improved outcomes. Through CloudMD's proprietary technology, the Company delivers quality healthcare through a holistic offering including hybrid primary care clinics, specialist care, telemedicine, mental health support, healthcare navigation, educational resources and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD's Enterprise Health Solutions Division includes one of the top 4 Employee Assistance Programs in Canada and offers one comprehensive, digitally connected platform for corporations, insurers and advisors to better manage the health and wellness of their employees and customers. For more information visit: https://investors.cloudmd.ca.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, The Empire Life Insurance Company provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the products and services they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of September 30, 2021, Empire Life had total assets under management of $19 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

Empire Life logo (CNW Group/The Empire Life Insurance Company)

SOURCE The Empire Life Insurance Company

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/09/c4774.html