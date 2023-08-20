Emperor Emeritus Akihito's Life in Photos

John Chillingworth - Getty Images

In 2019, Emperor Akihito became the first Japanese emperor to abdicate the Chrysanthemum Throne in over two centuries. He presided over a very transitory time in Japanese royal history—the role of his father, Emperor Hirohito, in World War II has been debated by historians (Japan fought under Hirohito's name), and he helped to change perceptions of the Japanese Imperial Family, and to make them more modern and accessible to the public.

Set to turn 90 this December, Akihito is currently the longest-living Japanese emperor in verifiable history. He was Japan's 125th emperor, reigning from 1989 through 2019, and can trace his lineage back nearly 3,000 years. Here, see photos of Akihito throughout his life—from childhood to present-day.

1934

Prince Akihito was born on December 23, 1933, the eldest son of Emperor Hirohito and Empress Nagako.

1934

A seven-month-old Prince Akihito with his mom, Empress Nagako.

1935

Prince Akihito of Japan, titled prince Tsugu No Miya as a child, leaves Tokyo for Hayama villa.

1937

A portrait of the Crown Prince on his third birthday.

1940

At age 7, Prince Akihito began school at the Gakushūin, Peers' School, which was founded by Emperor Ninko in 1842.

Here, the young prince enters elementary school in Tokyo.

Undated

In this photo from the late 1930s or early 1940s, Emperor Hirohito appears with four of his children: Prince Akihito (second from right) is with his sisters Princess Shigeko, Princess Atsuko, and Princess Kazuko.

1940

During World War II, Emperor Hirohito's role in Japan's military decisions, including the invasion of China and bombing of Pearl Harbor, has been debated by historians. After Japan surrendered, Emperor Hirohito renounced his divine status, signed a new constitution drafted by the U.S., and the role of the Imperial Family greatly changed.

1946

Prince Akihito pictured as a student at Peers' School in Tokyo.

1946

The Crown Prince rides his bike on the grounds of the Imperial Palace.

1948

Prince Akihito and Emperor Hirohito are reading the Pacific edition of the Stars and Stripes, published in Tokyo. Per the original caption, "The Crown Prince is being trained to rule as a popular figure and as a symbol of the gradual development of democratic government in Japan."

1952

Crown Prince Akihito, at age 18, wears the "Grand Order of the Chrysanthemum," Japan's highest medal of honor. On November 10, 1952, Akihito was proclaimed the official heir to the throne.

1952

Here, Akihito is in ceremonial robes for his formal investiture as Crown Prince at the Tokyo Imperial Palace.

1953

On his first major overseas trip, Crown Prince Akihito represented Japan at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. He arrived in Southhampton, England, here on April 29, 1953.

Here, Prince Akihito poses in London ahead of Queen Elizabeth's coronation. Decades later, his son Prince Akishino and daughter-in-law Princess Kiko attended King Charles's coronation.

1953

After England, he visited Rome, taking in the Colosseum.

1953

He also went to New York, where he attended a double header between the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Browns at Yankee stadium in this photo. Per the original caption, "The Prince is shown before the game, as he was given a ball by Casey Stengel, the Yankee's Manager."

1955

According to the Imperial Household's official site, in the 50s, Akihito "received special tutoring from authorities in various areas of learning, such as Japanese History and Constitutional Law."

1958

In 1958, he announced his engagement to Michiko Shōda, the first commoner to marry into the Imperial Family.

1958

Akihito and Michiko met playing tennis in Karuizawa, and their romance was called a "love match." According to the New York Times, "Their romance... launched a craze for the sport, which is still the Prince's favorite recreation."

1959

Akihito and Michiko married in April 1959.

1959

Another photograph from their wedding. According to CNN, "On April 10, 1959, more than half a million people lined the parade route, while an estimated 15 million tuned in to watch the wedding live."

1959

Shortly after their wedding, the newlyweds visited the Ise shrine, dedicated to dedicated to the sun goddess Amaterasu.

1960

Prince Akihito and Princess Michiko welcomed their first child, Prince Naruhito, in February 1960. They're pictured here with their newborn at the Imperial Palace.

1960

Akihito and Michiko with their son Prince Naruhito in Tokyo.

1963

Akihito with his dog, Dingo, on the grounds of Togu Palace.

1971

A family portrait, featuring Crown Prince Akihito (far left), and his three children Prince Akishino (second from left), Prince Naruhito (third from left), and Princess Sayako (second from right).

1973

Prince Fumihito, the current Crown Prince (he's set to succeed his older brother), playing Go with his parents Akihito and Michiko.

1975

Akihito and Michiko in Okinawa during summer 1975.

1981

Akihito and his family lived at Togu Palace. Though the Imperial Family remained distant from the public under his father, per the Times, Akihito "compared the role of Japanese royalty to a robot and said he wanted to bring the imperial family 'closer to the people.'"

1983

The Crown Prince and Princess pictured at Akasaka Detached Imperial Palace, getting ready to welcome President Ronald Reagan to Japan.

1986

Princess Diana and Prince Charles visited Japan in 1986, and while there, Diana chatted with Akihito at a banquet at the British Embassy in Toyko.

1987

Akihito has always loved tennis. Here, he plays during a tennis match at Vice President George Bush's residence, during an official visit to the U.S.

1989

On January 7, 1989, Prince Akihito immediately ascended the Chrysanthemum Throne after the death of his father, 87-year old Emperor Hirohito. He became the 125th Emperor in a tradition which tradition dates back some 2,650 years.

1989

His reign was called the Heisei (平成) era, or "achieving peace."

1990

Emperor Akihito, pictured in formal imperial court attire, for his enthronement ceremony.

1990

He was enthroned on November 12, 1990 at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

1990

After his enthronement, the Daijō-sai, a religious service marking the consecration of the emperor, was held.

A formal portrait of the new Emperor and Empress. According to Japanese custom, they will both be posthumously renamed—Akhitio will be known Emperor Heisei.

1991

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko wave to well-wishers during a New Year's celebration at the Imperial Palace.

1993

The Japanese Imperial family on vacation in Hayama, Japan. From left to right, in this photo: Prince Akishino, Emperor Akihito, Empress Michiko, and Crown Prince Naruhito.

1994

Emperor Akihito visited the U.S. in 1994; here, he speaks at the White House. During remarks, he said, "I sincerely hope that this visit helps our two peoples recognize anew the bonds forged by our forefathers between our two countries and consolidate these bonds further."

1998

At the 1998 Winter Olympic in Nagano, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko attended the opening ceremony at Minami Nagano stadium.

1998

Emperor Akihito speaks with Queen Elizabeth II during a state visit to the United Kingdom.

1998

During his visit to the UK, he met Dr. Stafanni, who works on the study of the goby fish. Throughout his life, Akihito has been passionated about researching goby fish, and as of 2023, he's published 36 papers, and has discovered 10 new species. One goby fish is even named after him.

2003

The Imperial couple strolls at a lavender farm in Nakafurano, Hokkaido Prefecture.

2005

Ahead of trips abroad, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko typically held press conferences. Here, per the original caption, Akihito "shares a light moment with Empress Michiko as they reminisce about past trips"



2005

In 2005, Akihito's only daughter, Princess Sayako, decided to marry Yoshiki Kuroda. Because of this, she had to leave the Imperial Family. Here, Sayako and her parents perform a traditional Choken-no-Gi ceremony, the Princess's last rite as a member of the Imperial family.

2005

A portrait of the Imperial Family was released for the New Year in 2005: Emperor Akihito (second from right) and Empress Michiko pose with Crown Prince Naruhito (second from left) and Crown Princess Masako. Behind Akihito stands his other son, Prince Akishino, and Akishino's wife Princess Kiko. His granddaughters Princess Mako, Princess Aiko, and Princess Kako are all pictured, too.



2007

Akihito and Michiko admire the autumnal leaves as they take a stroll in the East Gardens of the Imperial Palace.

2009

Each year, Akihito attends the opening ceremony of the Ordinary Diet session, where he delivers a speech.

2011

Five days after the Tohoku Earthquake and tsunami, Akihito appeared on television in an unprecedented address. "I believe it extremely important for us all to share with the victims as much as possible, in whatever way we can, their hardship in the coming days," he said.

A month later, he and Michiko traveled to destroyed areas to meet with survivors a month later. "I have not seen survivors smiling that way for more than a month and a half. That’s how moved everyone was. The older people were crying," Jin Sato, the mayor of Minamisanriku, told reporters.

In this photo, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko pay their respect as they tour a damaged fishing port in Otsu, Kitaibaraki.

2012

In 2012, Emperor Akihito had a heart bypass operation, which went smoothly, according to the University of Tokyo Hospital doctors. It was not his first major surgery: In 2003, he underwent surgery for prostate cancer.

2017

In 2016, Akihito hinted at his intent to abdicate, saying in a speech, "As I am now more than 80 years old and there are times when I feel various constraints such as in my physical fitness, in the last few years I have started to reflect on my years as the Emperor, and contemplate on my role and my duties as the Emperor in the days to come." In 2017, a law was passed allowing him to retire, and his abdication was set for April 30, 2019.

2018

Akihito delivers a speech during a press conference on his birthday at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

2019

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko walk on the grounds of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

2019

The official abdication ceremony took place at the Imperial Palace on April 30, 2019. Akihito's day began with a private Shinto ceremony.

Read more on his abdication here

2019

During the "Taiirei Seiden no gi" abdication ceremony, Akihito said he "wished Japan and the world peace and happiness."

He added, "I sincerely wish, together with the empress, that the Reiwa era which begins tomorrow will be a stable and fruitful one. I pray, with all my heart, for peace and happiness for all the people in Japan and around the world."

2019

After abdication, he became known as Emperor Emeritus. His son, Prince Naruhito, became Emperor Naruhito, starting the Reiwa era.

2020

Akihito waves at a New Year's greeting ceremony at the Imperial Palace. He suffered a temporary cerebral anaemia in 2020.

2023

In their first trip outside Tokyo in three years, Akihito and Michiko took the train to Kyoto and Nara prefectures.

