With empathy and humility, Biden sets out to make American sane again

Joe Biden ran jauntily on to the stage, wearing a black face mask but suddenly looking several years younger. Looking, in fact, like millions of Americans felt, with burdens to bear but a spring in his step.

The new US president-elect offered a Saturday night speech that did not brag or name call, did not demonise immigrants and people of colour, did not send TV networks and social media into meltdown and did not murder the English language.

It was an exorcism of sorts, from American carnage to American renewal

After the mental and moral exhaustion of the past four years, Biden made America sane again in 15 minutes. It was an exorcism of sorts, from American carnage to American renewal.

Donald Trump’s performative populism revealed a Biden-shaped hole that America never knew it had. It has been widely noted that the unthinkable losses he endured in his long life made him the right person at the right time for a grieving, coronavirus-ravaged America.

But his political setbacks also strike a chord as a model of perseverance, an everyman who had shrugged off life’s disappointments and kept smiling. His runs for president in 1998 and 2008 crashed and burned, and when Barack Obama failed to encourage him to try again in 2016, that appeared to be the end of the road.

Related: Unity amid diversity: key takeaways from Biden's and Harris's speeches

Instead he came back for one final act that rendered him the hero of his own story, not a supporting player in someone else’s. Biden proved not to be a Salieri to Obama’s Mozart. It was a victory for solid, unspectacular strivers everywhere. Such humility is essential at this moment of division. It produces magnanimity rather than crowing over the losing side.

“For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of times myself,” he said wryly. “But now, let’s give each other a chance.

“It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again. Listen to each other again. And to make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as our enemies. They are not our enemies. They are Americans. They’re Americans.

“The Bible tells us to everything there is a season, a time to build, a time to reap, and a time to sow. And a time to heal. This is the time to heal in America.”

View photos In Times Square, New York, people gather to watch President-elect Joe Biden give his victory speech. Photograph: Peter Foley/EPA More

Whereas Trump always made it about himself, Biden, who gained more votes than any presidential candidate in history, recognised whom he had to thank for victory. “Especially those moments when this campaign was at its lowest ebb, the African American community stood up again for me,” he said. “You always had my back and I’ll have yours.”

Wearing a dark suit, white shirt and pale blue tie, he stood at a wooden lectern on a stage erected in a car park in his home city of Wilmington, Delaware. Hundreds of mask-wearing people cheered, whistled and waved flags at the drive-in rally in a stark reversal of the wake that greeted Hillary Clinton’s defeat four years ago.

But the presidency can prove a poisoned chalice. When Obama was elected in 2008 and inherited the great recession, the satirical Onion website ran the headline: “Black Man Given Nation’s Worst Job.” Now Biden’s in-tray includes a pandemic surging to record levels, an economy in disarray again and the open wounds of racial injustice. Old Man Given Nation’s Worst Job?

Biden also seems likely to face a Republican-controlled Senate led by the implacable Mitch McConnell, raising the grim prospect of Washington gridlock and hyper-partisanship. He acknowledged the rocky road ahead: “I ran as a proud Democrat. I will now be an American president. I will work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as those who did.

“Let this grim era of demonisation in America begin to end – here and now. The refusal of Democrats and Republicans to cooperate with one another is not due to some mysterious force beyond our control. It’s a decision. It’s a choice we make.

Story continues