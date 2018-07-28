Thomas celebrates 'insane' Tour win: 'Phwoar. It's unbelievable'

Espelette (France), 28/07/2018.- Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas (R) of Britain celebrates with his wife Sarah Elen Thomas (L) after the 20th stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 31km between Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle and Espelette, France, 28 July 2018. (Ciclismo, Francia) EFE/EPA/KIM LUDBROOK

Geraint Thomas struggled to find the words for his "insane" Tour de France triumph as he took a handsome lead into the final stage.

Team Sky's Thomas had added to his lead with a time bonus in a superb stage on Friday and he again thrived, even without the support of his Sky team-mates.

The Briton lost only 14 seconds to nearest challenger Tom Dumoulin, who claimed victory in Saturday's time trial, and the Welshman will now claim a first Grand Tour title barring an extraordinary development on Sunday, when the peloton will enjoy a processional ride into Paris.

Dumoulin was at least belatedly able to celebrate his first stage win of the race as he dramatically pipped Chris Froome by a second, the result confirmed after a confusing delay in which the Sky rider initially appeared to have recorded a faster time.

Froome's blistering time trial allowed him to climb back onto the podium, unseating Primoz Roglic, but his run of three straight Grand Tour triumphs comes to an end.

Having repeatedly played down talk of winning the race throughout, despite holding the lead since stage 11, Thomas - one minute and 51 seconds ahead - was able to finally express his delight at the finish line.

"I'm really trying not to cry. It's unbelievable," Thomas said.

"Phwoar. Oh, I can't speak man. I'm overwhelmed. It's insane. The last time I cried was when I got married.

"I tried not to think about it, just take it day by day. I've won the Tour de France, man, I don't know what to say.

"When I had a wobble on that corner [early in the stage], I thought, 'chill out a bit'. [Sky sporting director] Nico Portal was on the radio and told me to make sure I win the Tour, don't risk anything.

"I didn't think the course was too technical but then every corner seemed like a 180 degree turn. I felt good today and started putting the power down but then took every corner super slow.

"I can finally let the emotion come. The last time I cried was at my wedding; I don't know what happened then, at least I know what's happening now.

"It's insane, man. The Tour de France! I can't believe it."