Emotional stage win for Castrillo in Spanish Vuelta on the day his team's founder dies

MANZANEDA, Spain (AP) — Pablo Castrillo picked up an emotional stage win in the Spanish Vuelta on Thursday, the day his team's founder died.

Castrillo gave Kern Pharma the victory in the 12th stage a few hours after the team said its founder and former president, Manolo Azcona, died at the age of 71.

“How happy Manolo would be,” the team said in a statement. “This one is for you.”

It was the first Grand Tour stage victory — and first professional triumph — for the 23-year-old Castrillo.

There were no changes in the general classification after the 137.5-kilometer (85-mile) route that ended with a long climb into the city of Manzaneda in northwest Spain.

Ben O'Connor kept the leader's red jersey. The Australian remained more than three minutes ahead of Primoz Roglic and Enric Mas.

Friday's 13th stage will be a 176-kilometer (109-mile) route through the summits of Galicia.

