Emotional Patchworking Takes Over Acne Studios' FW22 Collection

For Acne Studios' Fall/Winter 2022 show, the brand experimented with elemental materials and the craft of elevation. Patchworking and repairing represented acts of self-expression, while the label showcased the beauty of raw seams and exposed padding.

"This collection is about creating from what is around us, making something new from something familiar. It is about stitching, mending, repairing," the brand shared in a statement. "It is not destructive or anarchic -- it is about the act of putting things back together, and the beauty of repair. It is experimenting with the materials at the heart of Acne Studios -- denim, leather, jersey, knit -- as well as elevating materials we live with every day."

Models walked down the runway in garments that have been cut up, restitched and aged. Standouts include the floor-length paper bag skirts, distressed knits reworked with crystals and quilted upholstery coats. Elsewhere, dresses arrived with fringes, while bustier top ballgowns featured patchwork denim or knit. Meanwhile, floral motifs have been embroidered with crystals to achieve a baroque effect. In accessories, totes came with denim patchwork and oval-sided bags boasted a 3D silhouette with silverware clasps. Finally, footwear styles like knitted boots, thigh-high biker boots, stiletto sandals and oversized house slippers completed the models' runway looks.

Take a closer look at Acne Studios' FW22 range above and watch the full show below.