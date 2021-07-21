Emotional Monty Williams visits Bucks’ locker room after Finals loss: 'I wanted it so bad'

Monty Williams was incredibly emotional on Tuesday night.

Following their loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Finals, it’s easy to understand why the Phoenix Suns coach was choked up speaking to reporters at Fiserv Forum.

“I think it’s going to take me a minute. I just don’t take it for granted,” he said, his voice dropping to barely a whisper. “It’s hard to get here, and I wanted it so bad, you know? It’s hard to process right now.”

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a historic performance in Game 6 of the Finals on Tuesday, putting up 50 points to lead them past Phoenix 105-98 and close out the series . Antetokounmpo, naturally, was named the Finals MVP .

Monty Williams visits Bucks locker room

The Suns reached the Finals this year for the first time since the 1992-93 season, and jumped out to a 2-0 series lead after a dominant postseason run through the Western Conference.

Dropping the next four games of the series, however, almost certainly added to the emotional night for Williams — who was coaching in his first NBA Finals.

Yet despite all of that, Williams stopped by the Bucks’ locker room to congratulate Antetokounmpo and the rest of the team on winning their first title in 50 years.

“I just wanted to come and congratulate you guys as a man and a coach,” Williams told the Bucks, with his arm around Antetokounmpo. “You guys deserved it, and I’m thankful for the experience. You guys made me a better coach. You guys made us a better team.”

While Tuesday night clearly didn't go the way that Williams had hoped, there's no doubt that he handled the loss with class.

More from Yahoo Sports: