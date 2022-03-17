Emotional Moment Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe Is Reunited With Daughter And Husband

. (Photo: Liz Truss/Twitter)

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been reunited with daughter Gabriella and husband Richard Ratcliffe after being freed from Iran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s return to Britain in the early hours of Thursday marked the end of six years of hell for the mother-of-one.

It follows months of intensive negotiations and comes after UK officials settled a long-standing £400million debt to Tehran.

Gabriella was heard asking “is that mummy?” as her mother disembarked the flight.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was freed from Iran, gestures after landing at RAF Brize Norton. (Photo: LEON NEAL via Getty Images)

Screengrab of a tweet posted by Elika Ashoori of her father Anoosheh Ashoori and Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe being reunited with their families at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire. (Photo: Elika Ashoori via PA Media)

Zaghari-Ratcliffe arrived at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire just after 1am on Thursday morning.

She left Iran with fellow British-Iranian Anoosheh Ashoori, 67, on Wednesday after their release was secured.

In a video shared on Instagram by Ashoori’s daughter Elika Ashoori, Gabriella shouted “mummy” as Zaghari-Ratcliffe walked down the plane’s stairs.

Gabriella was just 22 months old when her mother was arrested by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on trumped up charges of plotting against the regime - which she has always denied.

The charity worker was sentenced to five years in the notorious Evin Prison and has been detained in Iran ever since.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, her husband and their daughter left RAF Brize Norton after an undoubtedly emotional reunion, which took place behind closed doors.

They were seen talking and hugging through the windows of the airport reception building for at least an hour after Zaghari-Ratcliffe landed.

Speaking at the base, UK foreign secretary Liz Truss said: “It’s been very emotional, but also a really happy moment for the families, and I’m pleased to say that both Nazanin and Anoosheh are in good spirits and they’re safe and well back here in Britain.”

Great to see both Anoosheh and Nazanin in such good spirits. An emotional moment for both families as they welcome them home. pic.twitter.com/ewtFeaYJ1s — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 17, 2022

Gabriella spent three-and-a-half years living with her maternal grandparents in Iran, visiting her mother in prison each week and Skyping her father in the UK.

She returned to the UK to live with her father and start school in October 2019, hoping that her mother would soon follow behind.

