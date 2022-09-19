Emotional Meghan wipes away a tear at Queen’s funeral

(REUTERS)

An emotional Duchess of Sussex appeared to wipe away a tear as the Queen’s coffin was driven away from Westminster Abbey following her funeral service.

The duchess appeared mournful and teary-eyed as she stood alongside the Royal family.

In an emotional service on Monday morning, the Archbishop of Canterbury hailed the Queen’s “abundant life” and said she had “touched a multitude of lives” during her 70-year reign.

The Queen’s coffin was carried in a procession from the abbey past Buckingham Palace to Hyde Park Corner. It was later taken to St George’s Chapel in Windsor, where she will be laid to rest in a private burial service for close family members.

The Duchess of Sussex had earlier joined the procession into the abbey, walking behind the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children.During the service, she sat directly behind King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

In a tribute to the late monarch, the Duchess wore a pair of pearl and diamond stud earrings which were given to her by the Queen as a gift when she joined the Royal Family.

She wore the earrings on her first joint engagement alongside the Queen in June 2018, when they marked the opening of a new bridge in Cheshire.

The Duchess has previously spoken of her close relationship with the Queen, saying last year that she “loved being in her company”.

Though the Sussexes have heavily criticised the Royal family, the Duchess drew a distinction between the monarch and those “running the institution”.

“She's always been warm, welcoming, and inviting,” she told Oprah Winfrey in her tell-all interview in March 2021.

The Sussexes now live in Montecito, California after stepping down from royal duties in January 2020.

Hundreds of thousands lined the Queen’s funeral procession that carried the monarch from lying in state at Westminster Hall to her state funeral and on to Windsor Castle for the committal service.