Emotional King Charles on verge of tears after first Royal Ascot winner – and knocks over trophy

King Charles is overcome by emotion after his horse, Desert Hero, wins the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot - Max Mumby

An emotional King Charles was on the verge of tears and knocked over the winner’s trophy in excitement as he celebrated his first winner at Royal Ascot on Thursday.

Desert Hero, an 18-1 shot, won a thrilling King George V Stakes, sending the 60,000-plus capacity crowd at Ascot into raptures and getting His Majesty off the mark at the famous festival.

Niece Zara Tindall described the moment as “bittersweet but incredible” for the royal family, imagining how excited her grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, would have been.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla react as they watch their horse Desert Hero win the King George V Stakes during Royal Ascot,

The King and Queen were visibly moved by the occasion as Queen Camilla wiped away tears of joy, with King Charles pictured displaying his emotion. Located in the royal box, they celebrated with gusto before descending to the winners’ enclosure to congratulate jockey Tom Marquand and thank trainer William Haggas.

The King then knocked over the trophy, which was standing on the plinth, before grinning and picking it back up with assistance from the Duke of Kent.

It was the King’s first winner of the week, having come up short in three races so far on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Jockey Tom Marquand, wearing the now familiar purple, gold braid and scarlet colours, had to do it the hard way, frequently finding his path blocked and having to force his way through numerous gaps. But he timed his run perfectly, pipping Valiant King on the line.

Princess Anne, and Zara and Mike Tindall, were also in attendance, with Zara describing the moment as “bittersweet” for the Royal Family given her grandmother’s famous passion for horse racing.

“It’s bittersweet isn’t it?” she said. “To think how proud and excited our grandmother, the Queen, would have been.

“But to have a winner for Charles and Camilla, and keep that dream alive, was incredible. And what a race. Besides all that. What a race. I was standing with Sheikh Farad and the horses were either side, bullying their way up to the line. It was incredible.

She added: “Like all those owners who come here and have a horse win, having that dream, that hope, and actually fulfilling it, is incredible. And the horses are the main game really. That’s why we get involved and love them, and the competition. That adrenaline. It’s indescribable.”

There was a neat bit of symmetry in the timing of the win. Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953 and landed her first winner at Royal Ascot two weeks and four days later, on June 17, courtesy of Choir Boy, trained by Cecil Boyd-Rochfort and ridden by Doug Smith, in the Royal Hunt Cup.

The King’s win came six weeks and five days after his coronation on May 6.

Marquand, a 25 year-old who is married to fellow jockey Holly Doyle, told ITV Racing it was his proudest moment in the saddle.

“Genuinely probably my proudest moment in the saddle so far. I grew up watching horses winning for Her Majesty the Queen so to win for the King is dreamworld...Royal Ascot is the pinnacle and riding a royal winner at a royal meeting is great.”

The King, who five days ago rode on horseback during Trooping of the Colour, marking the first time the reigning monarch has done so since 1986, when Queen Elizabeth II last rode, will have two more chances this week.

