Emotional Kai Kamaka reflects on first finish in more than eight years at Bellator 289

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Kai Kamaka’s MMA career had been more down than up the past couple years, but is hoping his Friday win will jumpstart something.

Kamaka (9-5-1 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) was favored in his featherweight fight against Kevin Boehm (9-5 MMA, 0-1 BMMA) at Bellator 289 in Uncasville, Conn. The Hawaiian put Boehm away with a third-round TKO. Not only was it the first knockout finish of his career, it was his first stoppage win of any kind in more than eight years.

“It’s a nice way to bounce back from a lot of (losses),” Kamaka told MMA Junkie after the fight. “Every win is a big one. I don’t think I’m fighting the guy in there. I’m just fighting myself. It was good to get that finish. … I’m glad to get that finish.”

Kamaka had been 1-3-1 in his previous five fights before he beat Boehm. He went 0-2-1 in his final three fights in the UFC before he was cut loose and signed with Bellator for a win over John de Jesus in December 2021. But a few months later, he lost on his home turf in Honolulu to Justin Gonzales.

The win over Boehm was big for Kamaka to bounce back, and now he’ll await his next assignment. Cris Lencioni, who also won at Bellator 289, called out Kamaka for an April fight in Honolulu if the rumors hold and Bellator returns there.

To hear Kamaka talk about his win over Boehm, his preparation for it and what he wants next, check out the video above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 289.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie