Emotional Dustin Poirier ‘heartbroken’ by UFC 269 loss: ‘Nobody wants to be used to losing’

LAS VEGAS – Dustin Poirier has been in this spot and once again history repeated itself at UFC 269 when he came up short.

In his second undisputed UFC lightweight championship challenge, Poirier (28-7 MMA, 20-6 UFC) was submitted by Charles Oliveira (32-8 MMA, 20-8 UFC) via rear-naked choke, the same maneuver which he tapped to in his first title challenge in 2019.

“It sucks, man, you know?” an emotional Poirier told MMA Junkie at a post-fight news conference. “I worked hard to get back here and fight for another world title. I got choked out again. I’m just heartbroken, really.”

Before the fight, Poirier said he knew Oliveira would be a submission threat but that the champion’s ability to take strikes surprised him. After a successful Round 1, Poirier was dominated in the grappling department – a game of inches, he explained.

“The guy is good, man,” Poirier said. “He’s the champ. … There’s such a small room for error in these fights. I felt good. After the first round, sitting on my stool, going into the second, drinking water and thinking, ‘I’m going to be the world champion tonight,’ it’s just such a crazy thing that we do.”

Another loss in a title opportunity is devastating for Poirier, who was noncommittal about his future. While he had no decision to share with reporters as to what his next move will likely be, Poirier shared insight into how his decision-making process will play out.

“I can do anything I put my mind to. I can fight for another belt. I can go on another streak. I can claw and climb and get back to wherever I want to be. It’s just, ‘Do I want to?’ That’s the question I’ve got to look in the mirror and answer. Do I want to do it again? Do I want to go down that road again? That answer will come in the next couple days or couple weeks. I just need to let this pass and see what’s next for me. But if it’s in my heart and that’s what I want to do, I’ll be here fighting for another world title.”

Regardless of his next move, Poirier is proud of the body of work he’s thrown together in his 27 UFC bouts. In 2019, he won an interim lightweight title. He’s headlined numerous UFC events, including a handful of pay-per-views. Prior to UFC 269, Poirier was undefeated in 2021 with two wins over MMA megastar Conor McGregor.

“Like I’ve been saying all week, nothing in this whole journey was done in vain,” Poirier said. “Everything me and my family have is because of fighting. A lot of education in my life is through these kind of moments. I’m learning about myself. It just sucks, man. I really worked hard and sacrificed a lot and put myself in the position that I thought was going to be world champion. I knew I was either going to come out here tonight and be the world champion or fail daring greatly. Sometimes, this would happen.”

“… I think there are fights at 155 and welterweight for me still. I just don’t even want to think about who or what is next. It’s been a crazy, crazy year for me (with) three big fights. I just want to go home with my family. I’m healthy. They’re healthy. Like I said, man, I’m not a stranger to this kind of position. Nobody wants to be used to losing. I’m just used to learning. It is what it is. That’s the fight game. I’ll try not to sit up here at another press conference and cry in front of you guys, but I’m going to continue to do what I do. Be a father. Try to be a beacon of light. Keep grinding.”

