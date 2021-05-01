Emotional Bingham through to World Snooker Championship last four
A tearful Stuart Bingham saw his childhood dreams flash before him as he reached the semi-finals at the Betfred World Snooker Championship for the second time.
The Basildon potter held his nerve to beat Anthony McGill 13-12 in an incredible quarter-final that will go down in the annals of Crucible history as a classic contest.
Many have written Bingham off but the 2015 world champion remains a redoubtable competitor and assembled a 125 break in the deciding frame to take victory.
“It’s every player’s dream to get to that one-table set-up,” he said.
“Even though I’ve done it and picked the trophy up, it’s still extra special just to get back there. I can’t wait and I’m looking forward to it.
“I’ve watched the tournament since 1984. I wrote in books as a kid saying ‘I will play there one day.’ In the book were heroes of mine like Cliff Thorburn, Willie Thorne and Doug Mountjoy.
“I would have been gutted if I didn’t experience it again and it means everything to get back there.”
Two centuries in an outstanding second session had given McGill an overnight lead, one he added to when scoring 107 in the 17th frame of the match.
But Bingham, who needed to qualify for the event, fought back with four consecutive breaks of 50+.
The two traded frames until the 25th and final frame of a gripping contest went the Essex man’s way in Sheffield.
He now faces the fearsome challenge of three-time world champion Mark Selby, who beat Mark Williams with a session to spare.
