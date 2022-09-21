Emotion Detection and Recognition Market is Poised to Reach USD 53.2 Billion at a 39.20% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Growth Drive by Increasing Technology Adoption in Automotive Industry

New York, US, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, By Technology, Software Tool, Service, Application and End User & Forecast 2030”, will reach USD 53.2 billion at a 39.20% CAGR by 2030.

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Drivers

The increasing adoption of emotion detection and recognition in the automotive industry will boost market growth over the forecast period. Technologies for emotion recognition and detection are in high demand in the automotive sector. These technologies not only identify a driver's level of fatigue or distraction, but they also make for a pleasant, healthy driving experience.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 53.2 Billion CAGR 39.20% From 2022 to 2030 Key Market Opportunities Increasing number of applications in the military, defense, and healthcare Key Market Drivers The emerging trend of wearable devices is another factor that fuels the growth of the emotion detection,

Rising adoption and Emotion recognition applications of IoT technology.

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Opportunities

Rising Use in Wearables to offer Robust Opportunities

More and more wearables come with ECG monitors that can measure electrocardiograms, transmit the findings to doctors for diagnosis, and provide emergency alarms. Such market innovations provide a technological foundation for emotion recognition that is well-established. This will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Restraints

High Cost of Manufacturing to act as Market Restraint

The production of emotion detection and identification systems is more expensive, and there is little real return on investment (RoI). This will act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Challenges

Lack of Strong Computation Power & Networking Architecture to act as Market Challenge

The emotion detection & recognition market is now facing significant obstacles due to the absence of powerful compute power and networking design in embedded devices. Other obstacles to the expansion of the worldwide market include the high cost of digital infrastructure, a lack of technology knowledge, and complex organizational operational concerns. Small and medium businesses lack a strong information technology environment, sufficient qualified people, and antiquated database management systems (SMEs).

COVID-19 Analysis

The face emotion detection and recognition sector has been negatively impacted by COVID 19 in numerous ways, just like other industries. Numerous obstacles to the development and expansion of the sector have been brought about by this pandemic. The rate of sales and the rate of revenue were both lower for a while due to this pandemic. There are many obstacles that the market for human emotion identification systems must overcome in order to succeed. It decreased the cost of the investment and created a barrier in the demand for sales. As a result, the industry takes a number of fresh, creative strategies to advance its procedures. The market for emotion recognition technology is constantly looking ahead to implementing new strategies to reach the intended audience. To address these problems, the main players and the government authorities have embraced recently created techniques. As a result, the end-users are providing the sector with fresh chances.

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Segmentation

The emotion detection & recognition market is bifurcated based on technology, software tool, service, application, and end user.

By technology, NLP will lead the market over the forecast period.

By software tool, facial expression recognition will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By service, the emotion detection and recognition market is segmented into integration, consulting, and storage & maintenance.

By application, surveillance and monitoring will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the emotion detection and recognition market is segmented into enterprises, defense and security agency, commercial, industrial, and others.

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Regional Analysis

North America to Head Emotion Detection and Recognition Market

North America is expected to hold onto a sizable market share due to the involvement of nations like the US and Canada, which are home to the largest retail marketplaces, desire for IoT and smart wearables, and robust ad expenditure. Marketers in the area are among the world's top users of consumer insight-enabling technology. There are numerous significant market participants in North America who provide cutting-edge solutions to all end users in the region. Due to their robust economies, the US and Canada are expected to play a significant role in the expansion of the market for emotion detection and recognition. One of the greatest international markets for retail goods, including e-commerce, is the United States. The geographic presence, strategic investments, partnerships, and considerable R&D efforts are further factors that contribute to the widespread use of emotion detection and recognition tools. Retailers in the area are spending more money on targeted advertisements as retail sales in the area rise. Retailers may now invest more in the technologies that provide these capabilities because to rising sales.

Numerous well-known market companies are present in North America, providing cutting-edge solutions to all regional end users. Due to their robust economies, the US and Canada are anticipated to play a significant role in the market's expansion. In addition to this, the regional presence, strategic investments, collaborations, and major Research and Development (R&D) efforts all play a role in the widespread adoption of emotion detection and recognition technologies. Enhance emotion detection and recognition solutions are provided by leading pure play vendors like Affectiva, Kairos, and Eyeris, as well as a number of startups in the area, to meet the needs of consumers. These elements are anticipated for supporting the market for global emotion detection and recognition in North America. The IoT is expanding quickly, and wearable technology gadgets are becoming more and more popular, opening up a wealth of potential for the local market. Increased government spending and the growing need for better services and security from different corporate sectors both contribute to the expansion.

APAC to Have Significant Growth in Emotion Detection and Recognition Market

There will likely be a rise in demand for standard and efficient emotion detection and recognition systems in the Asia Pacific area, particularly in growing nations like India and China. Additionally, the region's expanding population, potent technical hubs, and abundance of businesses all contribute to the region's expansion. During the assessment period, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to have the highest CAGR in the global market for the emotion detection & recognition due to its advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies. Major economies in APAC, including China, Japan, & Australia, are anticipated to have rapid expansion in the market for emotion detection and recognition. The largest rate of adoption of emotion detection and recognition technologies in the area is anticipated among end users, including industrial, commercial, & business entities. The adaptable economic conditions, the governments' industrialization-driven policies, and the expanding digitalization, which is anticipated to have a large impact on business communities, are all advantages for companies operating in APAC.

Key Players

Eminent industry players profiled in the global emotion detection and recognition market report include,

Emotient

Affectiva (U.S.)

An Apple Company (U.S.)

Kairos Ar. Inc. (U.S.)

Eyeris (U.S.)

Noldus (Netherlands)

Realeyes (U.K.)

Viso (Switzerland)

Sightcorp (Netherlands)

Skybiometry (Lithuania)

Sentiance (Belgium)

