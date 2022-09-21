Emotion Detection and Recognition Market is Poised to Reach USD 53.2 Billion at a 39.20% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Growth Drive by Increasing Technology Adoption in Automotive Industry

New York, US, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Emotion Detection and Recognition Market, By Technology, Software Tool, Service, Application and End User & Forecast 2030”, will reach USD 53.2 billion at a 39.20% CAGR by 2030.

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Drivers 

The increasing adoption of emotion detection and recognition in the automotive industry will boost market growth over the forecast period. Technologies for emotion recognition and detection are in high demand in the automotive sector. These technologies not only identify a driver's level of fatigue or distraction, but they also make for a pleasant, healthy driving experience.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics

Details

Market Size by 2030

USD 53.2 Billion

CAGR

39.20% From 2022 to 2030

Key Market Opportunities

Increasing number of applications in the military, defense, and healthcare

Key Market Drivers

The emerging trend of wearable devices is another factor that fuels the growth of the emotion detection,
Rising adoption and Emotion recognition applications of IoT technology.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3193

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Opportunities 

Rising Use in Wearables to offer Robust Opportunities 

More and more wearables come with ECG monitors that can measure electrocardiograms, transmit the findings to doctors for diagnosis, and provide emergency alarms. Such market innovations provide a technological foundation for emotion recognition that is well-established. This will offer robust opportunities for the market over the forecast period.

Restraints

High Cost of Manufacturing to act as Market Restraint 

The production of emotion detection and identification systems is more expensive, and there is little real return on investment (RoI). This will act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Challenges 

Lack of Strong Computation Power & Networking Architecture to act as Market Challenge 

The emotion detection & recognition market is now facing significant obstacles due to the absence of powerful compute power and networking design in embedded devices. Other obstacles to the expansion of the worldwide market include the high cost of digital infrastructure, a lack of technology knowledge, and complex organizational operational concerns. Small and medium businesses lack a strong information technology environment, sufficient qualified people, and antiquated database management systems (SMEs).

COVID-19 Analysis 

The face emotion detection and recognition sector has been negatively impacted by COVID 19 in numerous ways, just like other industries. Numerous obstacles to the development and expansion of the sector have been brought about by this pandemic. The rate of sales and the rate of revenue were both lower for a while due to this pandemic. There are many obstacles that the market for human emotion identification systems must overcome in order to succeed. It decreased the cost of the investment and created a barrier in the demand for sales. As a result, the industry takes a number of fresh, creative strategies to advance its procedures. The market for emotion recognition technology is constantly looking ahead to implementing new strategies to reach the intended audience. To address these problems, the main players and the government authorities have embraced recently created techniques. As a result, the end-users are providing the sector with fresh chances.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Emotion Detection and Recognition Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/emotion-detection-recognition-market-3193

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Segmentation 

The emotion detection & recognition market is bifurcated based on technology, software tool, service, application, and end user.

By technology, NLP will lead the market over the forecast period.

By software tool, facial expression recognition will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By service, the emotion detection and recognition market is segmented into integration, consulting, and storage & maintenance.

By application, surveillance and monitoring will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the emotion detection and recognition market is segmented into enterprises, defense and security agency, commercial, industrial, and others.

Emotion Detection and Recognition Market Regional Analysis 

North America to Head Emotion Detection and Recognition Market 

North America is expected to hold onto a sizable market share due to the involvement of nations like the US and Canada, which are home to the largest retail marketplaces, desire for IoT and smart wearables, and robust ad expenditure. Marketers in the area are among the world's top users of consumer insight-enabling technology. There are numerous significant market participants in North America who provide cutting-edge solutions to all end users in the region. Due to their robust economies, the US and Canada are expected to play a significant role in the expansion of the market for emotion detection and recognition. One of the greatest international markets for retail goods, including e-commerce, is the United States. The geographic presence, strategic investments, partnerships, and considerable R&D efforts are further factors that contribute to the widespread use of emotion detection and recognition tools. Retailers in the area are spending more money on targeted advertisements as retail sales in the area rise. Retailers may now invest more in the technologies that provide these capabilities because to rising sales.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/3193

Numerous well-known market companies are present in North America, providing cutting-edge solutions to all regional end users. Due to their robust economies, the US and Canada are anticipated to play a significant role in the market's expansion. In addition to this, the regional presence, strategic investments, collaborations, and major Research and Development (R&D) efforts all play a role in the widespread adoption of emotion detection and recognition technologies. Enhance emotion detection and recognition solutions are provided by leading pure play vendors like Affectiva, Kairos, and Eyeris, as well as a number of startups in the area, to meet the needs of consumers. These elements are anticipated for supporting the market for global emotion detection and recognition in North America. The IoT is expanding quickly, and wearable technology gadgets are becoming more and more popular, opening up a wealth of potential for the local market. Increased government spending and the growing need for better services and security from different corporate sectors both contribute to the expansion.

APAC to Have Significant Growth in Emotion Detection and Recognition Market 

There will likely be a rise in demand for standard and efficient emotion detection and recognition systems in the Asia Pacific area, particularly in growing nations like India and China. Additionally, the region's expanding population, potent technical hubs, and abundance of businesses all contribute to the region's expansion. During the assessment period, the Asia Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to have the highest CAGR in the global market for the emotion detection & recognition due to its advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies. Major economies in APAC, including China, Japan, & Australia, are anticipated to have rapid expansion in the market for emotion detection and recognition. The largest rate of adoption of emotion detection and recognition technologies in the area is anticipated among end users, including industrial, commercial, & business entities. The adaptable economic conditions, the governments' industrialization-driven policies, and the expanding digitalization, which is anticipated to have a large impact on business communities, are all advantages for companies operating in APAC.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/3193

Key Players 

Eminent industry players profiled in the global emotion detection and recognition market report include,

  • Emotient

  • Affectiva (U.S.)

  • An Apple Company (U.S.)

  • Kairos Ar. Inc. (U.S.)

  • Eyeris (U.S.)

  • Noldus (Netherlands)

  • Realeyes (U.K.)

  • Viso (Switzerland)

  • Sightcorp (Netherlands)

  • Skybiometry (Lithuania)

  • Sentiance (Belgium)

Related Reports:

Voice Recognition System Market for Automotive Information Report by Vehicle Type Technology, Application and by Regions - Global Forecast To 2030

Emotion Analytics Market Research Report: By Type, Technologies, Solution, End-Users - Forecast Till 2030

Speech Recognition Market, By Type, Technology, Verticals - Forecast Till 2030

Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market by Technology, Product, Applications - Forecast To 2030

Facial Recognition Market Information, By Technology, By Hardware & Software, By Vertical - Forecast 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Latest Stories

  • New-look Canadian women's basketball team eyes forward progress at World Cup

    Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Canada's former head coach Lisa Thomaidis spoke to the depth of international women's basketball, saying 10 teams were legitimate podium contenders. The analysis proved prescient. Canada, ranked fourth, didn't even advance out of the group stage. And while the top-ranked Americans won gold, it was No. 8 Japan scoring a surprising silver and No. 6 France grabbing bronze. Now, the world's top women's basketball players are set to reconvene in Australia for the FIBA Wor

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Orioles score three runs in ninth to beat Blue Jays 5-4

    TORONTO — Canadian closer Jordan Romano has become almost automatic in finishing off victories for the Toronto Blue Jays this season. But the 29-year-old righty from Markham, Ont., was knocked around for three runs in the ninth inning in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) on Sunday. The last time Romano (5-4) had blown a save that resulted in a Toronto loss was almost three months ago, on June 21. He's gone 34 for 39 in save opportunities this year and was hoping to match the team recor

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Stefani of Brazil capture Chennai women's doubles title

    Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and her partner Luisa Stefani of Brazil captured their second women's doubles tennis title, winning the Chennai Open on Sunday. The top-seeded Dabrowski and Stefani made quick work of Russia's Anna Blinkova and Natela Dzalamidze in a 6-1, 6-2 victory. A day earlier, the duo defeated Peangtarn Plipuech of Thailand and Moyuka Uchijima of Japan to advance to the final. Blinkova and Dzalamidze won their semifinal on Friday against Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal and Yanina

  • Film Breakdown: New skills Raptors players need based off Game 6 loss to 76ers

    Amit Mann breaks down how improved decision-making and skill development can help the Raptors win a playoff game similar to Game 6 vs. the 76ers and potentially advance past the first round in the 2023 NBA playoffs.

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Treading water: Edmonton swim clubs struggle to find pool time amid closures

    Edmonton swim clubs are struggling to find time for their athletes to train after the closures of four major pool facilities since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Olympian Swim Club, one of Edmonton's largest competitive swimming clubs, has lost all four of its main training pools. Club president Jared Buhler said it's put the whole club in a tricky position. "It's been crisis after crisis after crisis paired with COVID," Buhler said. The first to go was the pool at the Northern Alberta

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will miss the rest of the season after breaking his right ankle Sunday. Lance went down after running the ball on the second drive of a 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks. A cart came out on the field and Lance's leg was put into an air cast before he was taken off. The 49ers immediately announced he would not return. Lance's teammates and several Seahawks players paid him respect before he left the field and was replaced by f

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal

    REGINA — Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining. Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergi