Emoni Bates drops 30, No. 22 Michigan beats E Michigan 88-83

  • Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates (21) is defended by Michigan guard Jett Howard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    1/7

    E Michigan Michigan Basketball

    Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates (21) is defended by Michigan guard Jett Howard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    2/7

    E Michigan Michigan Basketball

    Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Eastern Michigan forward Colin Golson Jr. reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    3/7

    E Michigan Michigan Basketball

    Eastern Michigan forward Colin Golson Jr. reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Eastern Michigan head coach Stan Heath yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    4/7

    E Michigan Michigan Basketball

    Eastern Michigan head coach Stan Heath yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Michigan guard Jaelin Llewellyn (3) loses control of the ball next to Eastern Michigan guard Orlando Lovejoy (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    5/7

    E Michigan Michigan Basketball

    Michigan guard Jaelin Llewellyn (3) loses control of the ball next to Eastern Michigan guard Orlando Lovejoy (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    6/7

    E Michigan Michigan Basketball

    Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Eastern Michigan guard Noah Farrakhan (2) drives by Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    7/7

    E Michigan Michigan Basketball

    Eastern Michigan guard Noah Farrakhan (2) drives by Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates (21) is defended by Michigan guard Jett Howard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Eastern Michigan forward Colin Golson Jr. reacts after a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Eastern Michigan head coach Stan Heath yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan guard Jaelin Llewellyn (3) loses control of the ball next to Eastern Michigan guard Orlando Lovejoy (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Eastern Michigan, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Eastern Michigan guard Noah Farrakhan (2) drives by Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
LARRY LAGE
·2 min read

DETROIT (AP) — Emoni Bates scored 17 of his career-high 30 points to help Eastern Michigan lead No. 22 Michigan at halftime and Hunter Dickinson finished with 31 points in the Wolverines' 88-83 win over the Eagles on Friday night.

The Wolverines (2-0) went ahead on Jaelin Llewellyn's layup with 2:49 left in a game with 17 lead changes and 11 ties.

The Eagles (1-1) were up 45-40 at halftime and had an eight-point lead early in the second half, but ended up losing a 22nd straight game against a ranked opponent.

Eastern Michigan coach Stan Heath did not play Bates in the team's season-opening game on Monday and the former Michigan State assistant would not say why he sat the sophomore, who transferred last summer from Memphis.

Bates was reinstated to the team last month after prosecutors agreed to drop felony charges against him after police say they found a gun that had altered ID marks in a car he was driving. Defense attorney Steve Haney said the vehicle and the gun didn’t belong to Bates.

Two years ago, the 6-foot-9 guard became the first high school sophomore to win the Gatorade national player of the year award in 2020. He beat out future NBA standouts Cade Cunningham and Evan Mobley for the award.

Bates' 17 first half points matched his season high from a year ago with Memphis.

He finished 12 of 19, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc, entertaining both schools' fans who attended the game at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

UP NEXT

Eastern Michigan: Plays at Bradley on Tuesday night.

Michigan: Plays Pittsburgh on Wednesday night in New York.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Latest Stories

  • Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for '24

    Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible" in the current environment. There is uncertainty about what to do with players from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and the ongoing war there. Some countries did not want Russians to participate, even if under a

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Smith scores in OT, Knights down Leafs 4-3 for eighth straight win

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe has seen growth in his team over the last week. All those good vibes following a rocky start to the season aside, the Maple Leafs showed Tuesday there's still a long road ahead. Reilly Smith scored his second of the night 23 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights came back from a goal down in the third period to extend their win streak to eight games with a 4-3 victory over Toronto. The Leafs were in trouble following an ugly four-game slide that started with a

  • Predicting the Raptors' record without Pascal Siakam

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi predict how the Raptors will cope without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks and what their record will be at the end of November.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Judo Canada signs on to federal government's Abuse-Free Sport program

    MONTREAL — Judo Canada says it's joined Abuse-Free Sport, the federal government's new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport. Starting on Jan. 2, Judo Canada and its stakeholders will have access to the services of the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which serves as the central hub of Abuse-Free Sport. Judo Canada is the latest sports body to sign on to the program after allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses have rocked organizations like

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • 10 best Canadian soccer players of all time

    From legends like Christine Sinclair to up-and-coming champions like Alphonso Davies, Canada has produced many outstanding soccer stars over the years.

  • Recently retired P.K. Subban joining ESPN as hockey analyst

    P.K. Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN's hockey team after contributing during last season’s Stanley Cup playoff coverage. Subban, who retired in September, has signed a three-year agreement with ESPN. He will work mainly as a studio analyst but will handle some games during the season. “I’ve known for a few weeks now. It’s been tough to have known what I was gonna do that and just kind of keep it close to the chest. But I’m excited now that we’re now here,” Subban said. “I had done s

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Jack Eichel thriving in the desert with Vegas Golden Knights

    Mark Stone knew all about the player. He just wasn't sure about the person. The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Jack Eichel from Buffalo in a blockbuster trade last November following a messy, protracted standoff between the star centre and the Sabres over how to proceed with a neck injury that required surgery. The disagreement – or argument – unfolded, at least partially in public. The NHL also got involved. Stone battled against the No. 2 pick at the 2015 draft plenty as a member of the Ottawa