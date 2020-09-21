Emmys: Why Jimmy Kimmel and Anthony Anderson's Black Lives Matter moment wasn't enough

The Emmys reflected the new reality of COVID-19 by going virtual Sunday, but the broadcast itself didn't do enough to address the continued fight for equality – luckily, the stars in attendance made up for it with poignant fashion choices and speeches.

The show checked the Black Lives Matter box with a skit featuring Anthony Anderson and host Jimmy Kimmel. During the moment, Anderson noted the "record number of Black Emmy nominees this year."

"This was supposed to be the Blackest Emmys ever," Anderson said. "These Emmys would have been so Black. It would have been like hot sauce in your purse Black. It would have been Howard University homecoming Black. It would have been 'You fit the description' Black."

Then, Anderson coaxed Kimmel to follow him in a Black Lives Matter chant.

"Say it so that Mike Pence can hear it: Black Lives Matter," Anderson said before saying he was "glad I got that off my chest." Kimmel added with a laugh, "I'm glad you did too."

The chant was cringeworthy, as it felt like the Black Lives Matter skit was a punchline to fill time in the broadcast.

"I like Anthony Anderson but that bit didn’t hit tonight," tweeted Huffington Post editor Philip Lewis. User @Oomingmakegg added, "That cringe inducing Anthony Anderson BLM (expletive) made my head ache."

Emmys 2020: Jimmy Kimmel kicks off a weird, virtual night while the world burns around him

With a platform this large, the Emmys could have and should have done more. This was a time to be firm in their support instead of briefly mentioning it.

Instead, the broadcast could have taken time to highlight what steps the academy is taking toward equality or the show could have allotted time for stars to speak about the Black Lives Matter movement, similar to the way first responders got a platform to speak about the coronavirus.

'Literal dumpster fire': Jennifer Aniston extinguishes fire at Emmys, ignites controversy

But while Kimmel and Anderson's Black Lives Matter moment fell short, other stars stepped in to make up for it.

Regina King wore a Breonna Taylor shirt that read "Say Her Name" while accepting an Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie for "Watchmen."

"(Breonna Taylor) represents just decades, hundreds of years of violence against Black bodies," King said virtually backstage at the Emmys. "Wearing Breonna’s likeness, representing her and her family (tied into) the stories that we were exploring, that we were presenting, that we were holding a mirror up to in 'Watchmen.'"

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was fatally shot by three white Louisville Metro Police officers in her apartment in March. Since her death, the pressure has mounted from those demanding that those officers be fired, arrested and convicted.

King continued: "It felt appropriate to represent with Breonna Taylor."

Uzo Aduba also wore a Breonna Taylor T-shirt while accepting an award for her work as Shirley Chisholm on "Miss America." Aduba payed tribute to Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress.

"Let's go change the world," Aduba said.

Executive producer Damon Lindeloff wore a Tulsa '21 shirt as "Watchmen" won outstanding limited series. The HBO show introduced many viewers to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.

"It's a show about injustice," Lindeloff said virtually backstage at the Emmys. "It felt like the perfect vehicle to talk about this forgotten atrocity."

Uzo Aduba winning an Emmy for Supporting Actress and wearing a shirt with Breonna Taylor's name on it pic.twitter.com/NYlnltmWhD — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 21, 2020

Anderson did get one thing right, however.

Story continues