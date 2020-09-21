Emmys Twist: Zendaya Wins Best Lead Actress in a Drama for Euphoria

Holy Emmy upset!
In a stunning twist, Zendaya won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series prize for her work in HBO’s teen drama Euphoria, besting perceived frontrunners Jennifer Aniston and Laura Linney.
In including Zendaya among TVLine’s Dream Emmy Nominees last June, we declared, “With her dispassionate voiceovers and heavy-lidded, moody expression, it might seem at first like Euphoria‘s Rue doesn’t care about anything. But throughout the HBO drama’s eight-episode run, Zendaya found subtle, heartbreaking ways to show us that her recovering drug addict cares about everything, particularly her relationship with best friend and crush Jules. Underneath that angsty-teen exterior was a young woman trying to grasp her own identity, and we watched in awe every week as Zendaya presented new layers of Rue’s heartache and uncertainty.”
Check back a little later for video of Zendaya’s remote acceptance speech. In the meantime, view the complete Emmy winners list here.
