Emmys Presenter Seth Rogen Calls Out Organisers Over Covid Restrictions: 'They Lied To Us'

Emmys presenter Seth Rogen had some choice words for the event’s organisers during Sunday night’s awards show, accusing them of “lying” to guests about the Covid safety measures that would be in place.

During the show, Seth was brought onstage to give out the award for Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series, admitting in the process that he “would not have come to this” had he realised the event was not outdoors.

“It’s good to be here at the Emmy awards,” he began. “Let me start by saying, there is way too many of us in this little room. What are we doing?”

Seth continued: “They said this was outdoors! It’s not! They lied to us! We’re in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof?”

Seth Rogen on stage at the Emmys (Photo: CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images)

“It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight,” he then joked. “This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face. That’s a big week.

“If anyone’s gonna sneeze in my face, Paul, I want it to be you. Alright. That’s all the jokes I wrote.”

HuffPost UK has contacted the Emmys for comment.

Seth Rogen posing on the Emmys red carpet (Photo: Rich Fury via Getty Images)

Last week, Jennifer Aniston – who was nominated for an Emmy after serving as co-producer on the recent Friends reunion – admitted she was not attending the ceremony due to Covid concerns.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel on his US talk show, Jen explained: “This is still a big step for me just to be here. It’s just baby steps.”

The Crown was the big winner at this year’s Emmys, picking up seven awards in total, including wins for cast members Olivia Colman, Josh O’Connor, Tobias Menzies and Gillian Anderson.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

MORE EMMYS: