How the Emmys paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Following a nightmare year filled with heartbreak, the 2020 Emmys aired last night — just two days after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at 87.

On Friday, the Supreme Court announced Ginsburg had died from complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas. Ginsburg, of course, will be remembered for being the first woman named to the Harvard Law Review, the second woman appointed to the highest court in the United States, advocating for gender equality through landmark cases such as Califano v. Goldfarb and Weinberger v. Wiesenfeld, advocating for same-sex marriage in Obergefell v. Hodges, and for opposing Texas' strict abortion laws in the 2016 case Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt.

Before images and tributes to late actors Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman, Jerry Stiller, Regis Philbin, John Witherspoon, Diana Rigg, and Diahann Carroll moved across the screen during the in memoriam segment, Jimmy Kimmel honoured Justice Ginsburg.

"On Friday we lost a great American," he said. "Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a compassionate and tireless champion of equality and justice, who said her legacy was to make life a little better for people less fortunate than she."

And earlier this evening, Regina King said, "Rest in power, RBG" as she accepted her Best Lead Actress Award for her role in Watchmen.

Thank you, @ReginaKing, for urging everyone to make a voting plan – and for honoring Justice Ginsburg. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/a0w67q9Swz — The Leadership Conference (@civilrightsorg) September 21, 2020

Before Ginsburg passed, she made it clear that her last wish was to be replaced only when a new president is elected. Already, Senator Mitch McConnell has vowed to hold a vote on Donald Trump's nominee.

If you want to honour Ginsburg and live in the United States, make sure you and your loved ones are all registered to vote. If you're not registered to vote yet, time is running out, so do it before you forget and it's too late. Here's a guide to everything you need to know about registering in your state and how to request an absentee ballot.

