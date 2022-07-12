Emmys nominations 2022: 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'White Lotus' lead nominees

Anthony Robledo and Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Just like Logan Roy (Brian Cox) himself, HBO's "Succession" once again comes out on top.

The show, which follows the dysfunctional Roy family's fight for corporate power, leads the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards race with 25 nominations, including outstanding drama series.

HBO's "Succession" won best drama series in 2020 and is a strong competitor again, being nominated for five Directors Guild of America Awards in January. It will compete with Netflix's "Squid Game," the first non-English language show nominated for the title; Netflix's "Ozark," which released its final episodes in April; and Netflix's "Stranger Things," the most watched English-language series on the platform. AMC's "Better Call Saul," HBO's "Euphoria," Apple TV+'s "Severance" and Showtime's "Yellowjackets" are also nominated in the category.

Emmy snubs 2022: Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston among actors left off nomination list

"Succession" (starring Brian Cox) leads the Emmy Awards race with 25 nominations, including outstanding drama series.

Zendaya is nominated again for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her work on HBO's "Euphoria." The first season made her the youngest (and only the second) Black woman to win a lead actress drama Emmy for playing teen drug addict Rue Bennett, and she made history Tuesday as the youngest producing Emmy nominee for the series. Zendaya is also up against BBC America's "Killing Eve" stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, who wrapped up their final season in April.

Last year's comedy series winner Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso," which earned Jason Sudeikis an acting Emmy in the show's first season, follows right behind "Succession" with 20 nominations, including another acting nomination for Sudeikis. Also nominated for outstanding comedy series are ABC's “Abbott Elementary,” HBO's “Barry,” HBO's “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” FX's “What We Do in the Shadows” and Amazon Prime's “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Also in the race: Hulu's murder mystery "Only Murders in the Building" and HBO's "Hacks," which saw Jean Smart winning an acting Emmy in the show's first season.

HBO's social satire "The White Lotus" and Hulu's nonfiction drama "Dopesick" are among nominees for outstanding limited series. "Lotus," which follows employees and guests at a Hawaiian resort, is tied with "Ted Lasso" with 20 nominations and "Dopesick," which showcases Purdue Pharma's role in fueling the opioid addiction crisis, has 14.

HBO and HBO Max, with a leading total of 140 nominations, narrowly edged out Netflix's 105 for the second year in a row.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to air Sept. 12 on NBC. A host hasn't yet been announced.

The 2022 Emmy nominees:

DRAMA SERIES

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"Euphoria" (HBO)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Severance" (Apple)

"Squid Game" (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO)

"Yellowjackets" (Showtime)

Last year's outstanding comedy series "Ted Lasso" is up for 20 Emmys.

COMEDY SERIES

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"Barry" (HBO)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

"Hacks" (HBO Max)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple)

"What We Do in the Shadows" (FX)

LIMITED SERIES

"Dopesick" (Hulu)

"The Dropout" (Hulu)

“Inventing Anna” (Netflix)

“Pam & Tommy” (Hulu)

"The White Lotus" (HBO)

LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Laura Linney, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets" (Showtime)

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve" (BBC America)

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show" (Apple)

Zendaya, "Euphoria" (HBO)

LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, "Ozark" (Netflix)

Brian Cox, "Succession" (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game" (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" (AMC)

Adam Scott, "Severance" (Apple)

Jeremy Strong, "Succession" (HBO)

LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon)

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)

Elle Fanning, “The Great” (Hulu)

Issa Rae, "Insecure" (HBO)

Jean Smart, "Hacks" (HBO Max)

LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY SERIES

Donald Glover, "Atlanta" (FX)

Bill Hader, "Barry" (HBO)

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great” (Hulu)

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" (Apple)

LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Toni Collette “The Staircase” (HBO Max)

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna" (Netflix)

Lily James, "Pam & Tommy" (Hulu)

Sarah Paulson, “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (FX)

Margaret Qualley, "Maid" (Netflix)

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout" (Hulu)

LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Colin Firth, "The Staircase" (HBO Max)

Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven" (Hulu)

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage" (HBO)

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick" (Hulu)

Himesh Patel, “Station Eleven” (HBO Max)

Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy" (Hulu)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES 

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“Late Night With Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” (Amazon Prime)

“Nailed It!” (Netflix)

“RuPaul's Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Emmys nominations 2022: 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'White Lotus' lead

