The Emmys' 'Just A Friend' cover made promises voters didn't keep. Read the lyrics

2021 Emmys host Cedric the Entertainer kicked off Sunday's telecast with a special tribute to television, our best friend.

"Tonight, it isn't just the very best of this past year, it's all about the things that we love about television," said "The Neighborhood" actor before leading a group singalong to a special cover of late rapper Biz Markie's "Just A Friend."

The Emmy edition of Markie's earworm included nods to classics like "Friends," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Sesame Street," as well as newer favorites including "Ted Lasso," "Schitt's Creek" and "PEN15." It also included a shoutout to diversity on TV that the awards themselves, which shut out actors of color despite a historic number of nominations, did not reflect.

Performers who jumped in for a verse included LL Cool J, David "Lil Dicky" Burd and Rita Wilson, while nominees such as Billy Porter, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and others joined in on the chorus.

Here are the full lyrics to the Emmys' cover of "Just A Friend":

Have you ever seen a screen you thought was great



80 inches on the wall your wife trying to hate



You do not need to be watching that much TV



You just wasting your life away



Let me tell you a story about my situation



Couldn’t leave the crib TV was my staycation



From the crack of dawn you filled my every need



I watched you so much I forgot how to read

This one’s for B-I-Z-M-A-R-K-I-E



I got you bro we pulled a gambit they let queens in



Sick of the quarantinin’



Sick of deferring dreams and fighting over vaccines



And tonight I’m on your screen and



We’re bossed up on TV, got these famous people screamin’



We came to flip the script and take Emmys from Europeans



From 1520 Sedgwick to Emmy stages with Cedric



My job is to inspire you lookin’ at where you’re headed

TV you got what I need but you say he’s just a friend



But you say he’s just a friend, oh baby



You, you got what I need, but you say he’s just a friend



But you say he’s just a friend

TV’s my lifeline, Dave’s here, it’s show time



I came up on “Friends,” “Curb” and “Seinfeld,” I’m so white



But love me some “black-ish,” “PEN15” bingeing



I enjoy “Ted Lasso,” but 20 nominations is a lot



I’m a “Top Chef” with the sauce, “I May Destroy You” aww



Out here like toothpaste, how I’m getting my tube on



Emmys we back, CBS thank you



I have to go, I gotta … “Schitt’s Creek”

Hulu, who knew they had so much TV



First year of HBO Max I got for free



And this rap wouldn’t be complete



I gotta give a shoutout to “Sesame Street”



So many characters I love, in fact



That’s Bert and Ernie’s business, we don’t care about that

The rhyme’s about over, it’s about to end



Just want to say TV, you are my best friend

TV you got what I need, but you say he’s just a friend



But you say he’s just a friend, oh baby



You, you got what I need, but you say he’s just a friend



But you say he’s just a friend



TV you got what I need, but you say he’s just a friend



But you say he’s just a friend, oh baby



You, you got what I need, but you say he’s just a friend



But you say he’s just a friend

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.