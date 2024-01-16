Emmys host Anthony Anderson throws hat in the ring to host the Oscars

Anthony Anderson is tossing his hat in the ring to host the Oscars after successfully emceeing the 75th Primetime Emmys on Monday — which came on the heels of Jo Koy’s widely panned Golden Globes hosting gig a week prior.

The 53-year-old “black-ish” star, who boasts 11 Emmy nominations, told TMZ of his aspirations to host the Academy Awards when he spoke to the outlet after the Emmys.

Jimmy Kimmel will return for his fourth Oscars hosting bid in March, but fellow funnymen Colin Jost, Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers concurred that Anderson proved himself at Monday’s awards show.

While the monologue performed by stand-up comic Koy, 52, was widely blasted as “sexist” and a “comedic disaster,” Anderson steered clear of mocking his fellow celebrities.

Anderson instead stuck to the script of paying tribute to iconic TV series — such as “Good Times,” “The Facts of Life,” and “Miami Vice” — that set the stage for the art form in present day.

“Welcome to our Emmys neighborhood, on this beautiful MLK Day. I love television and tonight we celebrate 75 years of Emmys. We’re going to commemorate the greatest shows of today,” he told the audience, adding that nostalgic classics would also be highlighted throughout the evening. “Television has helped shape the world, and more importantly, it helped shape me.”

Anderson’s mother, Doris Bowman, also helped her son and the winners keep everything in line as she played the role of “Playoff Mama,” intended to get honorees to wrap up their acceptance speeches in the way instrumental music usually would.

