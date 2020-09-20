Giuliana Rancic Misses Emmys Red Carpet After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Longtime E! host and awards show correspondent Giuliana Rancic was absent from the 2020 Emmy Awards red carpet because she tested positive for COVID-19.

In a video message shared by E!, Rancic said she will miss the show because she and her entire family tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet, I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly. But unfortunately this year is just so different. As part of E! and NBC Universal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.

Rancic added that she; her husband, Bill; and her son, Duke, are “all doing well and taking care of each other.”

The 46-year-old said that she wishes fans and viewers “all the best, and please protect yourselves and protect those around you.”

Rancic’s diagnosis was not the only one impeding the already unconventional show’s rhythm. Fellow co-host Vivica A. Fox also tested positive for the virus.

Fox will not attend the show out of “an abundance of caution,” she said in a written statement read by fill-in host Brad Goreski. “During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever that we follow all safety and health rules and guidelines to protect ourselves and each other.”

“Nightly Pop” host Nina Parker and Goreski filled in for Rancic and Fox.

