Emmys Ceremonies To Require Negative Covid Tests For Attendees As Well As Vax Proof

The Television Academy said Thursday that attendees at next month’s Primetime Emmys Awards and Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be required to provide a negative Covid test in addition to being fully vaccinated.

The academy has been working with Los Angeles County health officials to streamline plans for its quartet of ceremonies (three Creative Arts ceremonies the weekend of September 11-12 and the Primetime ceremony September 19). All four events will be held under an air-conditioned tent on the Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, a venue that sits directly behind the Microsoft Theater.

More from Deadline

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live September 19 on CBS and Paramount+. The Creative Arts ceremonies will be edited into one show that will air September 18 on FXX.

Here are the guidelines for the testing requirements issued today, per the TV Academy:

For attendees to the Saturday, Sept. 11, Creative Arts ceremony: On or after Thursday, Sept. 9.

For attendees to either of the Sunday, Sept. 12, Creative Arts ceremonies: On or after Friday, Sept. 10.

For attendees to the Sunday, Sept. 19, CBS telecast: On or after Friday, Sept. 17.

The academy also said today that it is moving the categories of Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and Outstanding Variety Special (Live) to Sunday’s Primetime telecast.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.