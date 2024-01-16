At the Emmys, Brian Cox revealed the odd, and specific, request 'Succession' fans ask of him

Brian Cox with the cast of HBO's "Succession" at the 75th Emmy Awards. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Brian Cox revealed that "Succession" fans often ask him to channel his character Logan Roy when they approach him in public, and he finds their very specific request "extraordinary."

Cox received an Emmy nomination for lead actor in a drama series for his performance as media tycoon Logan Roy in the final season of HBO's "Succession." However, his onscreen baby boy Kieran Culkin ultimately took home the award for his portrayal of Roman Roy.

On the red carpet before the ceremony, Cox told People that he loved playing Logan. "I really did. But I thought he was one of the most misunderstood characters ever. Because he was rough, and he was crude, and he told people like it is. But all he wanted was his own family to take over, and none of them were up to the mark. Except his son-in-law," he said, adding that he always knew Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) would be the ultimate successor. "He was the one person who showed him kindness when he had a bad time."

"Succession" star Macfadyen nabbed an Emmy on Monday for supporting actor in a drama series.

Cox also opened up about the unusual request fans have when they spot him in public. "I'm dazzled by the fact that human beings want to be told to f— off, and I find that extraordinary," he joked to the outlet. "And of course, it's the easiest thing to say to somebody."

The Scottish actor has enjoyed widespread acclaim for his work on the series since its premiere in 2018, and fans were reeling when his character was killed off in the third episode of the final season.

The episode Cox submitted for Emmy consideration was "Rehearsal," in which Logan gave a fire-breathing speech to the newsroom at ATN, his conservative news network, and confronted his adult children for their attempt to thwart an acquisition of the family-run conglomerate Waystar Royco, memorably saying, "You are not serious people."

It was Cox's third Emmy nomination for "Succession." He previously won an Emmy for his performance as Nazi leader Hermann Göring in the TV movie "Nuremberg."

The actor, a self-described socialist who supports the movement for Scottish independence, has a reputation for being blunt and outspoken, particularly when it comes to politics and the machinations of show business. He has said the British monarchy is an institution that "doesn’t make any sense" and recently signed a letter calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. In interviews, he has expressed reservations about his co-star Jeremy Strong's "f— annoying" approach to acting and said that he believed his character was written off the show too soon.

