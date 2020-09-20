Emmy Awards 2020: See What The Best Dressed Celebrities Wore At Home

The Emmy Awards are normally a time for glitz, glamour and a little bit of fashion fun on the red carpet.

But for this year’s awards, everything looks a lot different ― much like the rest of the world ― and most of the nominees showed off their outfits and Emmys prep from home.

Some, Zendaya, slayed in full glam, while others ― such as “The Good Place” actor Jameela Jamil ― kept it absolutely real in PJs.

Jennifer Aniston gave a nod toward the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, showing fans her “other” mask while getting ready at home.

The awards show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, featured 130 feeds streamed live into the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Producers jokingly called it a “logistic nightmare” in a virtual press Q&A last Wednesday.

“We’re essentially making things up as we go along,” executive producer Reginald Hudlin said. “I know that’s not the most reassuring answer, but it’s kind of the truth! We’ve never done this before.”

It was a red carpet of sorts to remember, that’s for sure.

Check out all of your favorite looks below:

Zendaya

Jameela Jamil

Jennifer Aniston

Tituss Burgess

William Jackson Harper

Brad Goreski

Erin Lim

Nina Parker

