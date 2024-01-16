Emmys: Ayo Edebiri Wins Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy for The Bear
The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri cooked up a win for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy, kickstarting Monday night’s 75th annual primetime Emmy Awards.
The actress beat out her competition which included Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary), Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), and Jessica Williams (Shrinking).
Watch Edebiri accept her award below.
AYO EMMY AWARD WINNER #Emmys pic.twitter.com/W43fTKpsgo
— Sunny🐍 (@daylightfreak_) January 16, 2024
The actress is fresh off of her victory at the Jan. 7 Golden Globes where she took home the trophy for Best Musical or Comedy Actress. More recently, she was nominated for Best Comedy Actress in this year’s SAG Awards race. That show will stream globally on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24 at 8/7c.
The Bear‘s debut season was well-represented across the Emmys board, also earning nods for actor Jeremy Allen White, supporting actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach and a nomination for the show in the Outstanding Comedy Series category.
Click here for our full list of Emmy winners from Monday night’s ceremony (updating live).
Thoughts on Edebiri’s big win? Light up the comments section below!
