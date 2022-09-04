Emmys: Adele and Obama Among Early Winners; Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Honor for What If...?

The Primetime Emmys don’t air until Monday, Sept. 12, but the Television Academy is getting a head start by way of the Creative Arts awards.

Honoring outstanding artistic and technical achievements in a variety of television genres, the Creative Arts Emmys are being handed out Saturday and Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (An edited presentation will be broadcast Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 pm ET/PT on FXX.)

Notable winners for Saturday included Adele, whose One Night Only special took home five awards, including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) and Directing. The big wins put the singer just one award away from earning EGOT status; she only needs a Tony to solidify that honor. (Likewise, Eminem, who took home an Emmy for his part in the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, is a Tony away from EGOT status.)

Additionally, Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Emmy for voicing Black Panther‘s T’Challa in Marvel’s What If…?; Barack Obama became the first U.S. president to win a competitive category, taking home the Outstanding Narrator trophy for his work on Netflix’s Our Great National Parks; and Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back won for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

Several major categories — including Guest Actor and Actress in a Comedy and Drama, and Outstanding Television Movie — are being held for Sunday. Scroll down for a complete list of Night 1 winners, all of which are indicated in bold.

