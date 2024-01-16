Advertisement

Emmys 2024: The red carpet in pictures

Stars of the small screen are walking the red carpet at the 75th Emmy Awards, which are being held in Los Angeles.

The ceremony gets under way at 01:00 GMT, but many of the guests are arriving early to mingle with their fellow nominees and pose for pictures.

Here are a few pictures from the red carpet so far - more to follow.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles
Kieran Culkin, who arrived with his wife Jazz Charton, is nominated for his performance in Succession
Ali Wong at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles,
Ali Wong, fresh from winning a Golden Globe last week, is nominated for her performance in Beef
Jenna Ortega at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is up for best comedy actress
Ayo Edebiri at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Ayo Edebiri is a favourite to win best supporting comedy actress for her performance in The Bear
Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles,
Pedro Pascal is nominated for lead actor in the drama series The Last of Us
Bella Ramsey at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles
Bella Ramsey is also nominated for her performance in The Last of Us
Hannah Waddingham attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024
Hannah Waddingham, a previous Emmy winner, is nominated again for her role in Ted Lasso
Jennifer Coolidge attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles
Jennifer Coolidge is nominated for The White Lotus - the same role that previously won her an Emmy
Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Only Murders in the Building, which stars Selena Gomez, is nominated for prizes including best comedy series
Sarah Snook attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Sarah Snook is a favourite to win best drama actress for her role in Succession
Dominique Fishback attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. January 15, 2024
Dominique Fishback is nominated for her performance in limited series Swarm
Drag artists from Rupaul's Drag Race arrive for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024.
The stars of Rupaul's Drag Race represented the series which is nominated for best reality competition programme
Claire Danes attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Claire Danes is nominated for her supporting role in Fleishman Is in Trouble
Maria Bello attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Maria Bello is nominated for her performance in Netflix's road rage comedy Beef
Jessica Chastain attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Jessica Chastain is nominated for her role in George & Tammy
Laverne Cox at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
Laverne Cox, the Orange is the New Black actress, hosted the red carpet pre-show
J. Smith-Cameron and Kenneth Lonergan attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles
J Smith-Cameron is nominated for her performance in Succession
Joy Sunday attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024
Joy Sunday stars in Wednesday, one of the big nominees in the comedy categories
Giancarlo Esposito attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito, who also appeared in Breaking Bad arrived wearing a maroon suit
Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough walked the red carpet with her grandmother Priscilla Presley
US actress Quinta Brunson arrives for the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles
Quinta Brunson is nominated for her role in the comedy series Abbott Elementary
Jesse Eisenberg attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles
Fleishman Is in Trouble star Jesse Eisenberg played it safe in a black suit
Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Jeff Bridges, nominated for his role in The Old Man, walked the red carpet with his wife Susan Geston
Daniel Radcliffe and Weird Al Yankovic attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles
Danielle Radcliffe, who stars in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, showed up with none other than Weird Al Yankovic