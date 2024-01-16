Emmys 2024: The red carpet in pictures

Stars of the small screen are walking the red carpet at the 75th Emmy Awards, which are being held in Los Angeles.

The ceremony gets under way at 01:00 GMT, but many of the guests are arriving early to mingle with their fellow nominees and pose for pictures.

Here are a few pictures from the red carpet so far - more to follow.

Kieran Culkin, who arrived with his wife Jazz Charton, is nominated for his performance in Succession

Ali Wong, fresh from winning a Golden Globe last week, is nominated for her performance in Beef

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega is up for best comedy actress

Ayo Edebiri is a favourite to win best supporting comedy actress for her performance in The Bear

Pedro Pascal is nominated for lead actor in the drama series The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey is also nominated for her performance in The Last of Us

Hannah Waddingham, a previous Emmy winner, is nominated again for her role in Ted Lasso

Jennifer Coolidge is nominated for The White Lotus - the same role that previously won her an Emmy

Only Murders in the Building, which stars Selena Gomez, is nominated for prizes including best comedy series

Sarah Snook is a favourite to win best drama actress for her role in Succession

Dominique Fishback is nominated for her performance in limited series Swarm

The stars of Rupaul's Drag Race represented the series which is nominated for best reality competition programme

Claire Danes is nominated for her supporting role in Fleishman Is in Trouble

Maria Bello is nominated for her performance in Netflix's road rage comedy Beef

Jessica Chastain is nominated for her role in George & Tammy

Laverne Cox, the Orange is the New Black actress, hosted the red carpet pre-show

J Smith-Cameron is nominated for her performance in Succession

Joy Sunday stars in Wednesday, one of the big nominees in the comedy categories

Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito, who also appeared in Breaking Bad arrived wearing a maroon suit

Daisy Jones & The Six star Riley Keough walked the red carpet with her grandmother Priscilla Presley

Quinta Brunson is nominated for her role in the comedy series Abbott Elementary

Fleishman Is in Trouble star Jesse Eisenberg played it safe in a black suit

Jeff Bridges, nominated for his role in The Old Man, walked the red carpet with his wife Susan Geston