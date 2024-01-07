Emmys 2023: Sam Richardson Named Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

The 'Ted Lasso' actor beat a wide range of talented actors in the 2023 guest actor race, including Jon Bernthal, Luke Kirby, Nathan Lane, Pedro Pascal and Oliver Platt

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ Sam Richardson in Los Angeles, California in November 2023.

Sam Richardson is taking home Emmy gold!

The Ted Lasso actor beat a wide range of talented actors in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series race at the 75th Annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards given out Saturday night.

Those actors include Jon Bernthal (The Bear), Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building), Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live) and Oliver Platt (The Bear).

During his short acceptance speech, Richardson thanked Apple for "making the show and putting me in it." Richardson also expressed gratitude to the Television academy, as well as his Ted Lasso costars Toheeb Jimoh and Hannah Waddingham. His speech also wouldn't have been complete without the actor thanking his mom and dad.

For Richardson, 39, this was second Emmy nomination and first win, having previously been nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Ted Lasso in 2022.

"It means the world to me," Richardson told the press of his Emmy win. "Some of my best friends wrote it [Ted Lasso] ... so it's nice to come back to family.

As for what's next, Richardson quipped he would simply pet his cat, named Conan O'Meowan and "go for a swim."

Here's a look at all six nominees in the category this year.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty

In The Bear, Bernthal, 47, portrays Michael Berzatto, the brother of Carmen Berzatto, played by Jeremy Allen White. While the start of the series focuses on Michael's death by suicide, a series of flashbacks eventually show his strong personality, as evidenced in a powerful Christmas episode with Abby Elliot, Jamie Lee Curtis and Bob Odenkirk.

Cindy Ord/WireImage Luke Kirby.

As Lenny Bruce, Kirby has appeared throughout the The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's five seasons portraying the seasoned comic with charm and grit. The actor, 45, has been nominated three times for an Emmy for guest actor in a comedy series for his memorable performance in the Prime Video drama and won once in 2019.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Nathan Lane.

While Lane isn't a series regular on Only Murders in the Building, when the gifted actor and comic, 67, appeared in seasons 1 and 2 as deli-chain owner Teddy Dimas, he often owned the scene. Lane has been nominated eight times over the years for guest actor performances in shows including Frasier, Mad About You and Modern Family but he previously won an Emmy in 2022 for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Only Murders in the Building.

Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Disney Pedro Pascal.

In many ways 2023 was Pascal's year, having starred in both The Last of Us and reprising his role in The Mandalorian. But it a little detour hosting an episode of Saturday Night Live that was not only highly memorable but proved the actor. 48, had range, from playing a dark version of the iconic character Mario to a hospital patient with amnesia.

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Oliver Platt.

As Uncle Jimmy, a close friend of the Barzatto family, Platt's character loaned Mikey Barzatto (Jon Bernthal) $300,000 to open The Beef. For Plath, 63, this is Emmy nomination, with previous nods for appearances in Nip/Tuck, Huff and The West Wing.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ Sam Richardson.

Richardson's turn in Ted Lasso playing Edwin Akufo enabled him to act opposite Jimoh's Sam Obisanya and portray a character from his home country of Ghana. In addition to his first win on Saturday, the actor was previously nominated for outstanding guest actor in a comedy series for Ted Lasso in 2022.

