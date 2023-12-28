Emmys 2023 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Comedy?

Two Ted Lasso ladies are hoping to take home the Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — but a pair of Abbott Elementary stars may teach them a thing or two.

This year’s seven nominees include a trio of past winners, led by Abbott‘s Sheryl Lee Ralph, who won this award last year for her work as kindhearted teacher Barbara Howard on the ABC sitcom. Her co-star Janelle James is nominated for the second straight year, too, as loose-cannon principal Ava. Over on Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham earned her third nod as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca, with a win in 2021, and she’s joined by co-star Juno Temple, also back for the third time as publicist Keeley Jones.

Alex Borstein has won twice for her role as pushy manager Susie on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and she’s back with her fifth nomination in this category. Plus, two Emmy rookies are in the mix: Ayo Edebiri, enjoying her first career nod as chef Sydney on Hulu’s The Bear; and Jessica Williams, also up for her first Emmy as therapist Gaby on Apple TV+’s Shrinking.

So has one of the former winners earned the right to hear her name called again when the Emmys are handed out on Monday, Jan. 15 at 8/7c on Fox? Or would you hand the trophy to a new name instead? Let’s see who would win if TVLine readers were the ones choosing: Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

