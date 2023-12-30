Emmys 2023 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series?

It’s tough to top Roy F—king Kent, but a mix of veterans and newcomers are going to try to do just that in this year’s Emmy race for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy.

As Ted Lasso‘s lovably grouchy Roy Kent, Brett Goldstein has won this award the past two years straight, and he’s looking to take home a third. He’s got a battle on his hands, though, starting with his co-star Phil Dunster, who scored his first career nod as the lovably vain Jamie Tartt. (Roy vs. Jamie? Don’t make us choose!) A pair of Barry actors also nabbed nods this year: Henry Winkler, with his fourth nomination as acting coach Gene Cousineau, including a win in 2018; and Anthony Carrigan, back for the third time as goofy gangster NoHo Hank.

Abbott Elementary‘s Tyler James Williams is also getting used to this whole Emmy thing, nominated for the second straight year as teacher Gregory. He’s joined by a pair of first-timers: James Marsden, landing his first career Emmy nod for playing a hilariously twisted version of himself on the prank comedy Jury Duty; and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, nominated for his work as hardheaded kitchen staffer Richie on Hulu’s The Bear.

It’s a tough choice to make, any way you slice it, but we’re asking you to make it: Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick. (And if you’ve missed any of our previous Emmy polls for this year’s nominees, go here to continue casting your votes.)

